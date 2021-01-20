Chef with Michelin star experience shares 'ultimate winters seafood' recipe

Published: 6:00 PM January 15, 2021 Updated: 6:30 AM January 20, 2021

A North Somerset chef who has worked at some of the best Michelin-starred restaurants in the country is helping readers learn how to prepare high-quality dishes in their own homes over lockdown.

Jonny Burnett, from Claverham, hosts his own YouTube series, Cooking with Jonny Burnett, which helps people of all abilities create 'beautiful' meals from the comfort of their own homes.

Here is his pan-fried cod with roasted tomato and basil sauce, crushed herby potatoes and green beans recipe.

Jonny Burnett. - Credit: Jonny Burnett.

Ingredients:

Three large tomatoes (beef tomatoes are best)

Two red peppers

Two cloves of garlic

Two sticks of celery

One white onion

Fresh basil

Six new potatoes

Rosemary

Olive oil

A handful of fine green beans

Parsley

One cod fillet (skin on)

Unsalted butter

Salt

This is what you need for the ultimate winter seafood recipe.

Chef Jonny Burnett's simply pan-fried cod recipe. - Credit: Jonny Burnett

I adore this recipe, and do you know the best thing? You can use all left-over sauce as a beautiful soup for the next day!

This recipe is nutritious, simple, and moreish. f you want to use the best fish for this dish, then get in touch with The Conscious Fish Co, who deliver the best, fresh seafood from Cornwall to your door.

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 180 degrees Celsius, halve the tomatoes, open side facing up, halve the peppers and deseed. Drizzle with olive oil, season with salt, and roast in the oven for 30 to 40 minutes.

2. Roughly chop an onion, chop one clove of garlic, and chop the celery, add to a hot, medium-sized pan, with a good lug of olive oil, sweat for five minutes, season, add one tbsp of chopped rosemary, and one tsp of butter, sweat for a further five minutes, when done, take off the heat.

3. Pop your new potatoes into a pan of cold water, season the water with salt, add one crushed clove of garlic, a couple of rosemary sprigs, and a drizzle of olive oil. Then boil until soft for 20 to 30 minutes.

4. When the potatoes are cooked, drain the water, transfer the potatoes into a bowl, add a small handful of chopped fresh parsley, juice half a lemon, salt, and olive oil, and crush with a fork. Put the potatoes back in a pan and leave on a low heat to keep warm.

5. Now, if the 30 to 40 minutes are up, take your tomatoes and peppers out of the oven, and tip them into the pan with the onions and celery, etc.

6. Add 350ml of water into the pan, and four to six fresh basil leaves. Cook on a medium heat for 10 minutes. After, blitz the sauce, and you can either pass it through a sieve after blitzing, or keep it rustic, and do not pass through a sieve.

7. Put another pan of water on the hob, season with salt, bring up to the boil, and put a non-stick, frying pan on a high heat for the fish.

8. Add oil to the non-stick frying pan, pat your fish between two paper towels, to remove any moisture, and sprinkle the flesh with salt (drying the fish will help you get a fabulous crispy skin).

9. Put the fish into the pan, skin side down, and leave it for three minutes - this will get that skin exactly how you want it.

10. Whilst the skin is cooking, skin side down, add the green beans into the boiling water for five to six minutes to give them a subtle crunch.

11. Turn your fish carefully so it is now flesh side down.

12. Add one tsp of butter, the juice of half a lemon, turn down the heat on the pan slightly, and cook for two to three minutes. When finished, take off the heat, and leave the fish in the pan for one minute.

Now plate up and enjoy.