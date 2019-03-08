Boris Johnson visits Weston on General Election campaign trail

The Tory leader, who succeeded Theresa May and became Prime Minister in July, has been touring Somerset as he looks to secure a majority at next month's election.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson behind the counter at Burns the Bread bakery, during a walkabout, in the Wells constituency, with James Heappey. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

This afternoon Mr Johnson travelled to Weston and was seen munching on haddock and chips at Papa's with John Penrose, who is looking to extend his 14-year tenure as the constituency's MP.

Papa's manager Mohamed Abou-Zid said: "It's lovely to have him. He was very friendly and polite."

VIDEO: Boris Johnson on Brexit and Weston General Hospital.

Mr Johnson began the day in Wells, meeting members of the public and James Heappey, who has held the seat since 2015.

Around 100 protesters, including members of Extinction Rebellion, the Labour Party and anti-Brexit campaigners, gathered outside the Burns The Bread bakery in Glastonbury, to await the arrival of the Prime Minister.

Later, it appeared Mr Johnson had changed his plans and was not in fact attending the bakery and had instead gone to one of the firm's shops in Wells.

One protester, who did not give his name, said of Mr Johnson's change of plans: "It doesn't surprise me if you look at the 10 Tories that are here to welcome him compared to 150 people here.

"He knows there is a large proportion of the population that sees through him and understands the sort of man he is.

"He has got no clue what any of these people feel and what their daily experiences are like.

"It's not surprising he may not turn up."

On a visit to a school in Taunton today, Mr Johnson said he was concentrating on winning a majority, not on whether he would do a deal with the DUP or The Brexit Party in the event of a hung parliament.

He said: "It is, I'm afraid, a reality that all a vote for a Liberal Democrat candidate can do is to help to deliver Jeremy Corbyn into Number 10.

"That is all that it can achieve under our system - or to prop up a Corbyn/Sturgeon coalition.

"They are committed not just to another referendum on the EU, but a referendum on Scotland as well. I just think it's a complete waste of time.

"The best way forward for this country is to get a working majority Conservative government to get this thing through and take this forward."

Mr Johnson visited King Alfred School, an Academy, in Highbridge earlier this summer as he beat Jeremy Hunt to be leader of the Conservative Party.