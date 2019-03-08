Advanced search

Boris Johnson visits Weston on General Election campaign trail

PUBLISHED: 14:50 14 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:30 14 November 2019

MP John Penrose with Boris Johnson at Papa's.

MP John Penrose with Boris Johnson at Papa's.

Archant

The Tory leader, who succeeded Theresa May and became Prime Minister in July, has been touring Somerset as he looks to secure a majority at next month's election.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson behind the counter at Burns the Bread bakery, during a walkabout, in the Wells constituency, with James Heappey. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA WirePrime Minister Boris Johnson behind the counter at Burns the Bread bakery, during a walkabout, in the Wells constituency, with James Heappey. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

This afternoon Mr Johnson travelled to Weston and was seen munching on haddock and chips at Papa's with John Penrose, who is looking to extend his 14-year tenure as the constituency's MP.

Papa's manager Mohamed Abou-Zid said: "It's lovely to have him. He was very friendly and polite."

VIDEO: Boris Johnson on Brexit and Weston General Hospital.

Mr Johnson began the day in Wells, meeting members of the public and James Heappey, who has held the seat since 2015.

Around 100 protesters, including members of Extinction Rebellion, the Labour Party and anti-Brexit campaigners, gathered outside the Burns The Bread bakery in Glastonbury, to await the arrival of the Prime Minister.

Later, it appeared Mr Johnson had changed his plans and was not in fact attending the bakery and had instead gone to one of the firm's shops in Wells.

Boris Johnson with Mohamed Abou-Zid.Boris Johnson with Mohamed Abou-Zid.

One protester, who did not give his name, said of Mr Johnson's change of plans: "It doesn't surprise me if you look at the 10 Tories that are here to welcome him compared to 150 people here.

"He knows there is a large proportion of the population that sees through him and understands the sort of man he is.

"He has got no clue what any of these people feel and what their daily experiences are like.

"It's not surprising he may not turn up."

On a visit to a school in Taunton today, Mr Johnson said he was concentrating on winning a majority, not on whether he would do a deal with the DUP or The Brexit Party in the event of a hung parliament.

He said: "It is, I'm afraid, a reality that all a vote for a Liberal Democrat candidate can do is to help to deliver Jeremy Corbyn into Number 10.

"That is all that it can achieve under our system - or to prop up a Corbyn/Sturgeon coalition.

"They are committed not just to another referendum on the EU, but a referendum on Scotland as well. I just think it's a complete waste of time.

"The best way forward for this country is to get a working majority Conservative government to get this thing through and take this forward."

Mr Johnson visited King Alfred School, an Academy, in Highbridge earlier this summer as he beat Jeremy Hunt to be leader of the Conservative Party.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man boasted about sexually abusing a child online and distributed indecent images

North Somerset Courthouse.

MoD to foot £14million bill to replace defective bridge

Winterstoke Road over the bridge and near the new roundabout. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Met Office warns heavy rain ‘likely’ to cause flooding

Photos taken during a walk around Weston in the rain.

Parking permits for Weston could be introduced in ‘coming weeks’

Parking regulations in Weston are under review. Picture: Mark Atherton

Childminder found guilty of injuring ‘screaming’ child

Sasha Scott was found guilty by a jury at Bristol Crown Court.

Most Read

Man boasted about sexually abusing a child online and distributed indecent images

North Somerset Courthouse.

MoD to foot £14million bill to replace defective bridge

Winterstoke Road over the bridge and near the new roundabout. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Met Office warns heavy rain ‘likely’ to cause flooding

Photos taken during a walk around Weston in the rain.

Parking permits for Weston could be introduced in ‘coming weeks’

Parking regulations in Weston are under review. Picture: Mark Atherton

Childminder found guilty of injuring ‘screaming’ child

Sasha Scott was found guilty by a jury at Bristol Crown Court.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Boris Johnson visits Weston on General Election campaign trail

MP John Penrose with Boris Johnson at Papa's.

Funeral to be held for musician who played across Weston

Gordon sadly passed away earlier this month

Southern baked chicken restaurant to open in Weston

Steve Fowell opening new baked chicken restaurant named after his grandsons Oscar and Ollie. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Protecting most vulnerable a priority say police after 35 per cent rise in sex offenders

Several arrests have been made by Avon and Somerset Constabulary.

REVEALED: This is Weston’s top school

Hans Price Academy principal Tony Searle with students. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists