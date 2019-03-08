Advanced search

Weston paramedic retires from air ambulance charity

PUBLISHED: 19:00 03 April 2019

Pete Sadler retires from GWAAC. Picture: Adam Gasson

Copyright Adam Gasson. All rights reserved. All images must be credited Adam Gasson / GWAAC

A Weston paramedic has hung up his flight suit for a life-saving charity after a decade of service.

Pete Sadler, a specialist paramedic in critical care for the Great Western Air Ambulance Charity (GWAAC), has retired after 10 years.

Paramedic Pete was described by the charity as a ‘huge asset’ to the service.

The GWAAC said: “Not only has he been a fantastic paramedic, over the years he has been involved in many different teams that care for our community.

“From saving lives to supporting his former patients in running events, he always goes above and beyond.”

Pete has also devoted his life to helping the community working for the ambulance service as well as for the police medics and for Weston’s RNLI.

A GWAAC spokesman added: “Pete has been a pillar in the community for many years and we are proud to have had him in our team.”

