Pupils accept loo roll challenge set by teachers

Year six students from Ashcombe Primary School took part in loo roll challenge after watching the challenge set by teachers. Archant

Year six pupils from a Weston school have stepped up to the loo roll challenge set by their teachers.

Children from Ashcombe Primary School, who are now being home-schooled, took time out of their lessons to throw around toilet rolls for the comical video.

One of the parents who helped to organise the video said: “In response to the teachers at Ashcombe primary making a loo roll video, a few of us parents from school got together to create one with some of the children,

“Unfortunately, we did not have the contacts for all 90 children in the year, we have just over a third which was still quite a feat, I believe.”

The year six pupils added: “Ashcombe Primary School, we see your loo roll video and raise you ours.”