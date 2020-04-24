Advanced search

Pupils accept loo roll challenge set by teachers

PUBLISHED: 15:00 24 April 2020

Year six students from Ashcombe Primary School took part in loo roll challenge after watching the challenge set by teachers.

Year six students from Ashcombe Primary School took part in loo roll challenge after watching the challenge set by teachers.

Archant

Year six pupils from a Weston school have stepped up to the loo roll challenge set by their teachers.

Children from Ashcombe Primary School, who are now being home-schooled, took time out of their lessons to throw around toilet rolls for the comical video.

More: Pupils take on loo roll challenge.

One of the parents who helped to organise the video said: “In response to the teachers at Ashcombe primary making a loo roll video, a few of us parents from school got together to create one with some of the children,

“Unfortunately, we did not have the contacts for all 90 children in the year, we have just over a third which was still quite a feat, I believe.”

The year six pupils added: “Ashcombe Primary School, we see your loo roll video and raise you ours.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Nightingale hospital covering North Somerset is set to open this weekend

NHS Nightingale Hospital Bristol will open this weekend. Picture: Jane Harris

Coronavirus cases increase by 25 per cent in North Somerset

Rise in coronavirus cases in North Somerset over the weekend.

Nine more coronvirus cases diagnosed in North Somerset

Lab technicians handle suspected COVID-19 samples as they carry out a diagnostic test for coronavirus.

Worle pub could be converted into a nursery

The Woodspring. Picture: Henry Woodsford

A third of North Somerset households are home to someone in most at-risk group for coronavirus

A third of North Somerset households are home to people with a disability or long-term health condition.

Most Read

Nightingale hospital covering North Somerset is set to open this weekend

NHS Nightingale Hospital Bristol will open this weekend. Picture: Jane Harris

Coronavirus cases increase by 25 per cent in North Somerset

Rise in coronavirus cases in North Somerset over the weekend.

Nine more coronvirus cases diagnosed in North Somerset

Lab technicians handle suspected COVID-19 samples as they carry out a diagnostic test for coronavirus.

Worle pub could be converted into a nursery

The Woodspring. Picture: Henry Woodsford

A third of North Somerset households are home to someone in most at-risk group for coronavirus

A third of North Somerset households are home to people with a disability or long-term health condition.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Cricket on hold until July 1 - at the earliest

Picture: Thinkstock

Businesses in North Somerset receive more than £12.9million in pandemic payouts

Businesses in North Somerset have recieved £12.9 million in Government payouts.

Pupils accept loo roll challenge set by teachers

Year six students from Ashcombe Primary School took part in loo roll challenge after watching the challenge set by teachers.

There with you: Café owner feeds Weston after being ‘horrified’ by stockpiling

Bonnie, Bev and Leanne feed hospital workers, the homeless and vulnerable people in the town.

Twin town’s mayor sends solidarity during lockdown

Mark Canniford will remain as mayor of Weston until 2021. Picture: Andrew Thompson
Drive 24