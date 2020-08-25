Advanced search

Children face ‘dangerous’ walk to school after bus route withdrawn

PUBLISHED: 12:00 25 August 2020

Route children are expected to walk or cycle along

Route children are expected to walk or cycle along

Archant

Angry parents in Winscombe are petitioning for the reinstatement of a school bus service after it was suddenly withdrawn without consultation.

Route children are expected to walk or cycle alongRoute children are expected to walk or cycle along

More than 1,700 people have signed the petition calling for the service to Churchill Academy to continue.

North Somerset Council sent letters to parents stating the bus service was being withdrawn, along with a map of a designated safe walking or cycle route for children to take to the school.

Parents say the hour-long route is ‘dangerous’ and goes through unlit lanes, busy country roads with 60mph speed limits and blind spots and through fields.

Families are concerned their children will have to walk the route in the dark during the winter, and in all weathers.

Route children are expected to walk or cycle alongRoute children are expected to walk or cycle along

Lindsay Bailey, whose daughter is in year 10, said: “They are saying it’s a new safe route, but it was deemed unsafe before and nothing has changed. We had free school transport because it was not safe and over time the route has got worse.

“There is a bank slide along the Strawberry Line and is due to shut in September for repair work.

“I’m hugely worried, they are expecting children as young as 11 to do this route. I wouldn’t walk along the Strawberry Line in the dark on my own.”

Winscombe ward councillor , Ann Harley, said she will do ‘everything in her power’ to support parents.

Route children are expected to walk or cycle alongRoute children are expected to walk or cycle along

She said: “I cannot express clearly enough how dangerous this route is, the roads and Strawberry Line are not safe enough for the use of a lot of children cycling or walking to school, the parents know that and I know that, there has been little or no consultation with myself or the parents, and for anything to be successful you have to have consultation.”

North Somerset Council has since apologised for the concern caused by the letter and has said it will keep the service running until the ‘safe route’ is completed.

Its spokesman said: “We will keep the current bus service in place for as long as it takes for the safe route to school to be completed and also while some repair works are carried out on a section of the Strawberry Line. This is very likely to be until sometime in November.

“We will be writing to families next week with more information.”

Route children are expected to walk or cycle alongRoute children are expected to walk or cycle along

To sign the petition, click here.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man arrested after stabbing in Weston

A man has been arrested after a 26-year-old was found with a puncture wound to his leg in Baker Street.

Father Louis, 21, ‘will never be forgotten’ after tragic A39 collision

Louis Dennison with his daughter. Photo courtesy of Allison Dennison.

Weston College cash ‘long way short’ of funds needed

Weston College Knightstone Campus. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

GCSE results: Worle principal ‘extremely proud’ of students

Worle students picked up their results on Thursday. Picture: WCSA

Nine restaurants signed up to Eat Out To Help Out scheme

The Government's Eat To Help Out scheme starts this month.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Man arrested after stabbing in Weston

A man has been arrested after a 26-year-old was found with a puncture wound to his leg in Baker Street.

Father Louis, 21, ‘will never be forgotten’ after tragic A39 collision

Louis Dennison with his daughter. Photo courtesy of Allison Dennison.

Weston College cash ‘long way short’ of funds needed

Weston College Knightstone Campus. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

GCSE results: Worle principal ‘extremely proud’ of students

Worle students picked up their results on Thursday. Picture: WCSA

Nine restaurants signed up to Eat Out To Help Out scheme

The Government's Eat To Help Out scheme starts this month.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Slimbridge 1 Weston 2: Super-sub Kempster nets Seagulls late winner

Ryan Jones in action for Weston during their 2-1 victory over Slimbridge at Thornhill Park. Picture: Josh Thomas

Weston come into today’s pre-season friendly with Slimbridge for their second game in three days following their 1-0 defeat to Clevedon Town at The Everyone Active Stadium. Can The Seagulls return to winning ways tonight?

Clevedon Town's Mitch Osmond scores the winner from the spot in front of the socially distanced crowd at the Everyone Active Stadium. Picture: Tony Merrett.

Children face ‘dangerous’ walk to school after bus route withdrawn

Route children are expected to walk or cycle along

Man arrested after stabbing in Weston

A man has been arrested after a 26-year-old was found with a puncture wound to his leg in Baker Street.

Quartet complete 72-hole challenge at Brean

Dan Solomon, Adam Stringer, Craig Wheelaghan and Charlie Huggins played 72 holes in a day at Brean Golf Club