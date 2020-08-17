Free parking on Weston seafront every evening

Drivers can park on Weston seafront in the evenings for free from today (Monday).

North Somerset Council is introducing free parking from 6pm every day along Marine Parade and on the beach at Uphill, Royal Sands and Clifton Sands.

The authority has brought in the measures to encourage customers into the town’s pubs and restaurants, to stimulate Weston’s night-time economy, and draw more people to the seafront to enjoy the views.

Cllr Mark Canniford, the authority’s executive member for business, economy and employment, said: “We must do all we can to support our local businesses and attractions and help them recover from the lockdown.

“We are hoping free parking will encourage more residents and visitors to enjoy our fantastic seafront and beach in the evenings, the wonderful sunsets and all the attractions on offer.

“We also hope it will tempt people visiting for the day to stay a little longer and perhaps enjoy a meal and an evening in Weston before heading home.

“We want to encourage people to spend more time discovering the local area and supporting local businesses.

“While holidays abroad might not be on the cards for most of this summer, there’s so much on our doorstep waiting to be discovered and nothing quite like watching the sun going down over Weston’s beach.”

A number of businesses have been calling for parking restrictions to be dropped in the evenings, to encourage more people to the area.

The news has been welcomed by the owner of Weston’s Grand Pier Michelle Michael. She said: “We have been campaigning for a relaxation on evening parking for our visitors and local guests for many years.

“We are delighted that this is something that is now seen as beneficial to the survival of our seaside town, and I am sure will be seen as giving something back to our local community to encourage them to use the wonderful resources on their doorstep.”