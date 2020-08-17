Advanced search

Free parking on Weston seafront every evening

PUBLISHED: 11:43 17 August 2020

The parking fees have been relaxed to encourage people onto the seafront and into pubs and restaurants in the town.

The parking fees have been relaxed to encourage people onto the seafront and into pubs and restaurants in the town.

(c) copyright newzulu.com

Drivers can park on Weston seafront in the evenings for free from today (Monday).

The Grand Pier has been campaigning for free parking on the seafront for a number of years.The Grand Pier has been campaigning for free parking on the seafront for a number of years.

North Somerset Council is introducing free parking from 6pm every day along Marine Parade and on the beach at Uphill, Royal Sands and Clifton Sands.

The authority has brought in the measures to encourage customers into the town’s pubs and restaurants, to stimulate Weston’s night-time economy, and draw more people to the seafront to enjoy the views.

Cllr Mark Canniford, the authority’s executive member for business, economy and employment, said: “We must do all we can to support our local businesses and attractions and help them recover from the lockdown.

“We are hoping free parking will encourage more residents and visitors to enjoy our fantastic seafront and beach in the evenings, the wonderful sunsets and all the attractions on offer.

Parking is free on the seafront in the evenings to enable people to enjoy the views and night life.Parking is free on the seafront in the evenings to enable people to enjoy the views and night life.

“We also hope it will tempt people visiting for the day to stay a little longer and perhaps enjoy a meal and an evening in Weston before heading home.

“We want to encourage people to spend more time discovering the local area and supporting local businesses.

“While holidays abroad might not be on the cards for most of this summer, there’s so much on our doorstep waiting to be discovered and nothing quite like watching the sun going down over Weston’s beach.”

A number of businesses have been calling for parking restrictions to be dropped in the evenings, to encourage more people to the area.

The news has been welcomed by the owner of Weston’s Grand Pier Michelle Michael. She said: “We have been campaigning for a relaxation on evening parking for our visitors and local guests for many years.

“We are delighted that this is something that is now seen as beneficial to the survival of our seaside town, and I am sure will be seen as giving something back to our local community to encourage them to use the wonderful resources on their doorstep.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Grieving family devastated after baby son Jack’s grave is ‘destroyed by vandals’

Baby Jack's mum, Caroline Taylor

Cyclist injured in collision with Land Rover

WATCH: Thatcher family members star in cider ad narrated by Bill Bailey

Martin Thatcher stars in the latest Thatchers Cider ad, alongside Anne and Eleanor Thatcher.

Blagdon business gains global award

Staff at the Yeo Valley canteen, (l-r) Tarci Delfino-Orme, Sophie Hunter, Roy Delfino-Orme, Abigail Maddocks, Jessica Shepherd, Kristina Lensbergiene & David Hursley

Wurzels star opens refurbished cider farm restaurant

Wurzels star Tommy Banner has opened a refurbished restaurant at Rich’s Cider Farm. Picture: Rich's Cider Farm

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Grieving family devastated after baby son Jack’s grave is ‘destroyed by vandals’

Baby Jack's mum, Caroline Taylor

Cyclist injured in collision with Land Rover

WATCH: Thatcher family members star in cider ad narrated by Bill Bailey

Martin Thatcher stars in the latest Thatchers Cider ad, alongside Anne and Eleanor Thatcher.

Blagdon business gains global award

Staff at the Yeo Valley canteen, (l-r) Tarci Delfino-Orme, Sophie Hunter, Roy Delfino-Orme, Abigail Maddocks, Jessica Shepherd, Kristina Lensbergiene & David Hursley

Wurzels star opens refurbished cider farm restaurant

Wurzels star Tommy Banner has opened a refurbished restaurant at Rich’s Cider Farm. Picture: Rich's Cider Farm

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Rebels rerun relives 2015 Rasmus Jensen debut

Somerset Rebels 'new boy' Rasmus Jensen. Picture: COLIN BURNETT

Free parking on Weston seafront every evening

The parking fees have been relaxed to encourage people onto the seafront and into pubs and restaurants in the town.

Grieving family devastated after baby son Jack’s grave is ‘destroyed by vandals’

Baby Jack's mum, Caroline Taylor

Blagdon business gains global award

Staff at the Yeo Valley canteen, (l-r) Tarci Delfino-Orme, Sophie Hunter, Roy Delfino-Orme, Abigail Maddocks, Jessica Shepherd, Kristina Lensbergiene & David Hursley

Mixed success for Congresbury Cricket Club teams last weekend

North Perrott Cricket Club's Max Dicker hitting the winning runs as Congresbury's Jos Tomlinson watches on.