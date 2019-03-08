Parking permits for Weston could be introduced in 'coming weeks'

Homeowners' seven-year battle for a parking space near their properties in Weston may soon come to an end, with North Somerset Council planning on a permit scheme.

Millions of pounds have been paid by motorists to park on Weston town centre streets since a charging scheme was introduced in 2012.

A permit scheme would give residents greater flexibility to park near their homes.

The council's executive gave the green light for a similar scheme to be rolled out seven days a week in Leigh Woods, to prevent Bristol commuters parking on the North Somerset side of the Clifton Suspension Bridge and users of Ashton Court avoiding charges.

And several other areas could also benefit, with calls for a similar scheme in Uphill also mooted at the council's executive meeting on October 23. Deputy council leader Mike Bell said: "There are approximately 700 people in my ward (Weston-super-Mare Central) who have lived in a pay and display zone for seven years and don't have the permits that will be available in Leigh Woods.

"I really hope this will happen in the coming weeks. It doesn't require new technology or new solutions, just a willingness to do things differently.

"The council finds it easy to issue permits to elected members or members of staff but when it comes to giving them to residents it's apparently difficult. That doesn't wash.

"People have had seven years of pay and display charges outside their homes.

"Millions of pounds of revenue has been generated from that zone. It's time we got action for people who live in that area."

Affected homeowners in Weston at the moment must pay £3 to park at their homes for a maximum of two hours from 8am-6pm, Monday to Saturday. Mr Bell said the council should have a consistent approach, with dedicated residents' parking zones in some streets.

Cllr John Ley-Morgan said permits were also needed in Uphill, where in streets like Links Road residents cannot park outside their homes between March and September because of the influx of tourists.

He said he wanted a solution in weeks, not years.

Both sites will be looked at before April.