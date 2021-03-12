RuPaul's Drag Race UK stars to attend Bristol Airport Easter event

Published: 5:00 PM March 12, 2021

The popular Car Park Social event will stop at Bristol Airport in April with stars from RuPaul's Drag Race UK. - Credit: XL Event Labs

An Easter-themed two-day drive-in show will be held at Bristol Airport next month as lockdown restrictions ease.

The Parking Lot Social will feature a comedy night, panto show, movies and a performance from stars of RuPaul's Drag Race UK.

The Wizard of Oz panto will kick off proceedings followed by a viewing of Mama Mia on two 40ft screen before the DriveTime Drag show closes the first night.

Live updates on the event are avaiable on social media @theparkinglotsocial - Credit: Archant

Chief operating officer at XL Event Lab, the company behind the event, John Kinnersley said: “Following recent lockdown announcements from the Government, we have worked quickly to reschedule our event to ensure that it can go ahead safely.

"Lockdown has been ever-changing for the events industry and we have successfully adapted to changes in guidance for previous tours, and are looking forward to parking up in Bristol this April.”

The event also features quizzes and car-aoke. - Credit: Archant

The event will be held on April 14 and 15 and attendees will watch on from the safety of their car. Tickets, priced £47.80-58, can be purchased online at www.theparkinglotsocial.co.uk/easter/bristol



