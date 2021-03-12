News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

RuPaul's Drag Race UK stars to attend Bristol Airport Easter event

person

Carrington Walker

Published: 5:00 PM March 12, 2021   
Family-fun drive-in event to be hosted at Bristol Airport.

The popular Car Park Social event will stop at Bristol Airport in April with stars from RuPaul's Drag Race UK. - Credit: XL Event Labs

An Easter-themed two-day drive-in show will be held at Bristol Airport next month as lockdown restrictions ease.

The Parking Lot Social will feature a comedy night, panto show, movies and a performance from stars of RuPaul's Drag Race UK.

The Wizard of Oz panto will kick off proceedings followed by a viewing of Mama Mia on two 40ft screen before the DriveTime Drag show closes the first night.

Live updates on the event are avaiable on social media @theparkinglotsocial

Chief operating officer at XL Event Lab, the company behind the event, John Kinnersley said: “Following recent lockdown announcements from the Government, we have worked quickly to reschedule our event to ensure that it can go ahead safely.

"Lockdown has been ever-changing for the events industry and we have successfully adapted to changes in guidance for previous tours, and are looking forward to parking up in Bristol this April.”

Car-aoke will take place in Bristol Airport's car park

The event also features quizzes and car-aoke. - Credit: Archant

The event will be held on April 14 and 15 and attendees will watch on from the safety of their car. Tickets, priced £47.80-58, can be purchased online at www.theparkinglotsocial.co.uk/easter/bristol


Easter
South West

