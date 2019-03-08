Holidaymakers' car parking in streets near airport to be stopped in future
PUBLISHED: 07:59 18 October 2019
Google Street View
Holidaymakers who leave their cars in village streets to avoid paying airport parking charges may have to think again after a committee has taken steps to tackle the issue.
Homeowners in the area have voiced their concerns about passengers who fly from Bristol Airport abandoning their cars in village streets for days at a time.
A Redhill committee has been working on a parking scheme for around seven years, and met with North Somerset Council's highways team on October 7 to agree on the plans.
North Somerset has been asked to put a yellow line in Church Road, The Pound and Church Court.
The council will also look to impose a time restriction along the roads, which should act as a deterrent to holidaymakers who park in the village.
Cllr Steve Hogg, said parking is a significant issue and hopes the proposals will stop the issue in Redhill.
Cllr Hogg said: "We are looking to implement the scheme in Redhill in the next financial year, but I'm really keen to try to implement it beforehand.
"All the villagers I've spoken to want to see this happen in Redhill, and I absolutely want to get this done.
"I was elected in May and have been part of the group ever since, local residents and the parish council have been keen to push this forward and I'm helping to deliver it.
"I think it's a fantastic idea, I'm really keen to help people living in Redhill have a voice about this.
"Hopefully, this will discourage poor behaviour from holidaymakers leaving their cars in the village, and I'm keen to see that stopped in the area.
"The only danger is it will displace the problem somewhere else, but, hopefully, this will make a difference in Redhill."
Similar concerns have been raised by people living in Cleeve, with homeowners saying passengers park in the village and hop on the Airport Flyer bus.
A North Somerset Council spokesman said: "Wrington Parish Council has written to us asking us to consider installing a single yellow line restriction on Church Road, The Pound and Church Court.
"We will be carrying out a review of waiting restrictions in the area in the next financial year, and we will consider this request as part of the process."