Weston Mercury > News

Weston Mayor one of many happy party-goers

Carrington Walker

Published: 10:18 AM August 3, 2022
Party in the park

Weston's Party in the Park returned with thousands in attendance. - Credit: Ade Bowen

Weston's Mayor was one of the thousands who attended the town's Party in the Park event in Ashcombe Park.

More than 2,000 guests enjoyed the free family fun which included live entertainment, inflatables, forest skills, circus skills, dance workshops and more. 

MORE: Large hunk of Weston park set alight 'deliberately'

Mayor Sonia Russe joined in with the festivities by dancing alongside the party's mascot, Toons the Tiger and a 4.5 meter-long T Rex named Rory.

Weston Mayor, Sonia Russe with Rory the T Rex.

Weston Mayor, Sonia Russe with Rory the T Rex. - Credit: Ade Bowen

Children's entertainment group, Action Pussycat organises the annual event alongside the Weston Lions Club, The Stable Games Room and Ross Morris Accountant this year.

Group leader, Ade Bowen said: "I was so pleased with how well it was attended.

"The weather stayed nice and there is always a great atmosphere.

"The whole idea behind the event is to encourage families to use the parks and open spaces, enjoy some fresh air and exercise, and spend some quality time together.

"I am so thankful to Weston Lions Club, The Stable Games Room and Ross Morris Accountant for sponsoring the event to make sure it happens."

Weston party in the park.

Children were allowed to sit in a police car provided by community officers. - Credit: Ade Bowen

Kids with mascot Toon the Tiger.

Kids with mascot Toon the Tiger. - Credit: Ade Bowen

party in the park.

More than 2,000 people attended the event, for free. - Credit: Ade Bowen


Weston Lions
The Stable
Weston-super-Mare News

