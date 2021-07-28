Party in the Park event returns to Weston
- Credit: Next Theme
Weston's popular Party in the Park event will return tomorrow after an 18-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The free-to-attend event will take place in Ashcombe Park, starting at 11am and finishing at 2pm.
Organisers are hoping for a good turnout after waiting patiently to get the event back on and children back outside.
The event is being run by children's entertainer Ade Bowen from Action Pussycat. He said: “I want to encourage children into more active and creative pursuits and away from phones, TVs and devices.
"By putting on events like this I hope to help people get out, enjoy some fresh air, use local amenities and get ideas.”
There will be live entertainment from Action Pussycat and Krazy Kev, along with craft activities from Weston super Rocks, Rainbow Sands and North Somerset Community Scrapstore.
Children can also enjoy face painting, slime making, inflatable rides and stalls.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/events/482574579505973
