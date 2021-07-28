News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

Party in the Park event returns to Weston

person

Carrington Walker

Published: 11:08 AM July 28, 2021   
Weston to host free party in the park

Weston's Party in the Park event will return on July 29. - Credit: Next Theme

Weston's popular Party in the Park event will return tomorrow after an 18-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The free-to-attend event will take place in Ashcombe Park, starting at 11am and finishing at 2pm.

Organisers are hoping for a good turnout after waiting patiently to get the event back on and children back outside.

The event is being run by children's entertainer Ade Bowen from Action Pussycat. He said: “I want to encourage children into more active and creative pursuits and away from phones, TVs and devices.

"By putting on events like this I hope to help people get out, enjoy some fresh air, use local amenities and get ideas.”

Weston's Party in the Park returns.

The party in the park event is taking place at Ashcombe Park. - Credit: Next Theme

There will be live entertainment from Action Pussycat and Krazy Kev, along with craft activities from Weston super Rocks, Rainbow Sands and North Somerset Community Scrapstore.

Children can also enjoy face painting, slime making, inflatable rides and stalls.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/events/482574579505973

Most Read

  1. 1 Worle resident left with maggot-infested bins during heatwave
  2. 2 Electrical appliance retailer opens appliance showroom
  3. 3 Versatile extended cottage with annexe in rural village
  1. 4 Council hopes to reopen Weston Marine Lake later this week
  2. 5 Could self-driving pods be the future of Weston?
  3. 6 Covid warning issued in North Somerset
  4. 7 Have your say on new stroke services
  5. 8 Pub fun day raises hundreds of pounds for charities
  6. 9 Opening date announced for new supermarket
  7. 10 LOVE ISLAND 2021: Weston's Jake Cornish makes it official with Liberty
Media
Weston-super-Mare News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Chris and Milly Constantinou.

Popular Weston restaurant closes after nearly 60 years 

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
Weston's Marine Lake has closed temporarily. 

Marine Lake

Temporary closure of Weston's Marine Lake

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Lovely to see the donkeys on the beach, pleasing so many youngsters. Picture: Terry Kelly

Weston Beach

Owners address concerns raised over Weston donkeys during heatwave

Carrington Walker

person
Some of the disruptions that could delay your travel in North Somerset from July 19.

Disruptions to your journey by car across North Somerset 

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus