Have your say on future of Weston GP surgery

Stafford Place Doctors Surgery, Weston-super-Mare. Archant

Patients from a Weston-super-Mare GP surgery are being encouraged to have their say on the future of the site.

GPs from Stafford Place want to hear patients’ views on a proposal to consolidate the surgery with its main site at Locking Castle.

Dr Yousef, one of the partners at Stafford Medical Group, which runs the surgeries, said: “Stafford Place is a small branch surgery and has limited services available for patients, therefore the majority of our patients already attend our Locking Castle site for consultations and treatments.

“During the Covid-19 pandemic we have only used Stafford Place for telephone and administration work, with patients who have needed to be seen by a clinician going to the main Locking Castle site.

“Dr Michael Leonard, one of the GP partners at Stafford Medical Group is also retiring later this year, so as the branch site is used less and less, it seems like the logical next step is to consolidate services at Locking Castle and ensure the future sustainability of Stafford Medical Group.

“We have also improved the range of services provided from the Locking Castle site to include more consulting rooms and extra appointments.”

Consultation on the proposal to relocate services from the Stafford Place branch site to the Locking Castle site will run until September 28.

Responses to the consultation will be collated over the next two months and then presented to Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire Clinical Commissioning Group for consideration.

Dr Yousef added: “We will be sad to see Dr Leonard leave and we wish him all the best with his retirement.

“Our priority now is continuing to ensure all of our patients receive the highest quality of care and making sure patients are fully involved in our decision making.

“We hope people will take the opportunity to read our proposals and share their views.”

Patients can view the survey on the practice website by logging on to www.lockingcastlemedical.co.uk or people can email their views to the practice manager Juliet Bodman at juliet.bodman@nhs.net