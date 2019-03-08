Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Campaigners call for closure of Weston surgery to be delayed until health hub is built

PUBLISHED: 12:00 02 June 2019

Graham Road surgery. Picture: Google Maps

Graham Road surgery. Picture: Google Maps

Google Maps

Campaigners have pleaded with a Government minister to prevent the closure of a Weston surgery and accelerate the creation of a new health centre.

Clarence Park Surgery is under threat of closure, or it could be downgraded to a branch practice for Graham Road Surgery as NHS commissioners consider their options.

But patient representatives say neither course of action makes sense when health secretary Matt Hancock has promised £3million for a new health hub in the town centre, and are appealing for him to intervene.

Speaking at North Somerset Council's May meeting, Clarence Park Patients' Participation Group (PPG) vice chairman Alan Rice said: "Last autumn, patients of Clarence Park surgery were rudely awakened when a sale notice appeared for the surgery, and rumours abounded the sale had already taken place.

"Following a discussion between the surgery and North Somerset's Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), the sale was dropped.

"A meeting was held in November to explain the proposal to close Clarence Park and move the 4,000 patients to Graham Road, where it was already difficult to get an appointment or park.

"In the meantime the health secretary authorised funding in December of £3.26million to deliver relocation of an existing practice in central Weston.

"Why, if this was on the cards, was there any necessity to press on with the merger of Clarence Park and Graham Road surgeries?

"The new health centre would take too long, was the short answer, but taking a long time seems to be the CCG's speciality."

Mr Rice said the PPG had considered calling for a judicial review into the CCG's consultation process, but could not afford the £70,000 cost.

He added: "We're left with an appeal to the secretary of state to step in to stop the closure."

A CCG spokesman said the investment and potential merger are separate issues, adding: "Large, complex capital programmes such as these inevitably take time to complete.

"The practices have made it clear through public consultation they have pressing issues.

"Therefore, it is not possible to wait for a long-term capital programme to be completed, as the sustainability issues at these two practices need to be addressed now."

Most Read

Weston High Street shop shuts down

High Street, Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

‘Help change my life’ – 18-year-old looks for support with £30k surgery

Lauren Phillips who is trying to raise £30k to fund facial surgery. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Roadworks to see Weston road close for four nights

Winterstoke Road over the bridge and near the new roundabout. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Council reveals aspirations for 700 homes near Weston

The development will be close to Locking Parklands.

Police hunt man over ‘child abduction attempt’

Police are searching for a white man following the incident near Summer Lane. Pictures: Mark Atherton & Google Maps

Most Read

Weston High Street shop shuts down

High Street, Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

‘Help change my life’ – 18-year-old looks for support with £30k surgery

Lauren Phillips who is trying to raise £30k to fund facial surgery. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Roadworks to see Weston road close for four nights

Winterstoke Road over the bridge and near the new roundabout. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Council reveals aspirations for 700 homes near Weston

The development will be close to Locking Parklands.

Police hunt man over ‘child abduction attempt’

Police are searching for a white man following the incident near Summer Lane. Pictures: Mark Atherton & Google Maps

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Campaigners call for closure of Weston surgery to be delayed until health hub is built

Graham Road surgery. Picture: Google Maps

Tina Turner tribute to bring ‘electrifying performance’ to Weston

A Tina Turner tribute will perform in Weston.Picture: Weston Playhouse Theatre

Record-breaking rower visits Weston to clear seafront of plastic menace

Beach clean at Weston beach joined by transatlantic rower Kiko Matthews. SF 25,05,19

Scouts group wins £1,000 for renovations

1st Milton Scout Group

Weston Mayor Mark Canniford ‘honoured’ to attend BME charity Ramadan meal

Ramadan charity meal held at The Salvation Army in Weston on May 28.Picture: Sayd Ahmed
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists