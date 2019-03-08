Advanced search

Acclaimed author talks about his Weston book

PUBLISHED: 18:00 15 June 2019

The cover for Take Nothing With You by Patrick Gale.

Book-lovers are in for a literary treat as acclaimed author Patrick Gale comes to Weston.

He will talk about his latest novel Take Nothing With You, which is set in 1970s Weston and has been described by Stephen Fry as 'absolutely one of his best'.

In Conversation With Patrick Gale will be presented at Weston Museum, in Burlington Street, by Theatre Orchard.

Mr Gale will talk to published writer Bob Walton as well as take questions from the audience.

The event will provide the opportunity to meet the author, take part in the discussion and find out more about the inspiration behind the story and the many local references.

He said: "Weston is such an extraordinary, colourful place that I felt I had to write about it the moment I visited."

The event will be at 7pm on July 16 and tickets, priced £6, are available at www.theatreorchard.org.uk

