News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

Meet the first man to run every road in Weston!

person

Carrington Walker

Published: 6:00 AM February 24, 2022
Paul Cousins

Long-distance runner, Paul Cousins has run every street in Weston. - Credit: Paul Cousins

A long-distance runner has become the first-ever person to run every street in Weston.

Paul Cousins, a member of Weston Athletic Club, unknowingly began the feat last year while recovering from a torn patellar tendon.

But after logging his runs with route tracker City Strides, Mr Cousins became determined to conquer all Weston roads.

Paul Cousins

City Strides registered each road Paul covered. - Credit: Paul Cousins

He recounted: "I was building up my fitness as I recovered from my injury and it became addictive.

"I noticed no one else had completed every street so it became a project."

There are more than 1,000 streets in Weston, spanning around 160 miles, according to City Strider.

Paul believes he has run more than 350 miles in total completing the challenge, taking into account journeys to and from the roads he was yet to cover.

Most Read

  1. 1 Trio jailed over 'cowardly attack' on vulnerable people
  2. 2 North Somerset bin workers could be set to STRIKE over pay
  3. 3 Family 'devastated' as crematorium removes and damages mum's tributes
  1. 4 Outdoor community gym opens in Weston
  2. 5 Modern detached bungalow in rural idyll
  3. 6 Police appeal to find man wanted in connection with assault
  4. 7 BBC drama filmed in various locations across Somerset
  5. 8 Haven holiday park seeks to host boxing and wrestling events
  6. 9 PICTURES: Weston Glow Fest pleases thousands of visitors
  7. 10 See Monster plans revealed

He added: "My favourite street was definitely the final one. 

"I began the journey in May 2021 and spent nine months completing it."

Paul Cousins

Paul will has qualified to compete in this year's Boston Marathon. - Credit: Paul Cousins

Next up, Paul will take part in the Weston Half Marathon on March 27 and has also qualified for the Boston Marathon in April where he will represent Weston Athletic Club.

Fitness
Weston-super-Mare News

Don't Miss

This scene was taken earlier today, looking south to Weston Bay. 

Storm Eunice

IN PICTURES: Storm Eunice causes damage across North Somerset

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
Castle Batch Primary School will be closed this afternoon.

North Somerset Schools closed due to Storm Eunice: Full list

Paul Jones

person
Storm Eunice is expected to bring strong winds on Friday.

North Somerset Council

How to prepare for Storm Eunice

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
The Met Office has updated its weather warning to red.

Somerset Weather

Met Office updates weather warning to red for strong winds across...

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon