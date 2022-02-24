Meet the first man to run every road in Weston!
- Credit: Paul Cousins
A long-distance runner has become the first-ever person to run every street in Weston.
Paul Cousins, a member of Weston Athletic Club, unknowingly began the feat last year while recovering from a torn patellar tendon.
But after logging his runs with route tracker City Strides, Mr Cousins became determined to conquer all Weston roads.
He recounted: "I was building up my fitness as I recovered from my injury and it became addictive.
"I noticed no one else had completed every street so it became a project."
There are more than 1,000 streets in Weston, spanning around 160 miles, according to City Strider.
Paul believes he has run more than 350 miles in total completing the challenge, taking into account journeys to and from the roads he was yet to cover.
Most Read
- 1 Trio jailed over 'cowardly attack' on vulnerable people
- 2 North Somerset bin workers could be set to STRIKE over pay
- 3 Family 'devastated' as crematorium removes and damages mum's tributes
- 4 Outdoor community gym opens in Weston
- 5 Modern detached bungalow in rural idyll
- 6 Police appeal to find man wanted in connection with assault
- 7 BBC drama filmed in various locations across Somerset
- 8 Haven holiday park seeks to host boxing and wrestling events
- 9 PICTURES: Weston Glow Fest pleases thousands of visitors
- 10 See Monster plans revealed
He added: "My favourite street was definitely the final one.
"I began the journey in May 2021 and spent nine months completing it."
Next up, Paul will take part in the Weston Half Marathon on March 27 and has also qualified for the Boston Marathon in April where he will represent Weston Athletic Club.