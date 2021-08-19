News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Michael Eavis attends historic fundraiser on Weston's Grand Pier

person

Carrington Walker

Published: 6:00 PM August 19, 2021   
Michael Eavis declares Weston Grand Pier "best in the country"

Glastonbury founder, Michael Eavis declared the Grand Pier "the best in the country" as he wished Paul Hobbs luck. - Credit: Carrington Walker

Glastonbury founder Michael Eavis was among the familiar faces at Weston Grand Pier today (Thursday) to cheer on a British Heart Foundation fundraiser.

Weston resident Paul Hobbs completed the UK's first marathon to be completed entirely on a pier, according to the UK Pier Society.

Throughout the day, a singer was on the boardwalk as Mr Hobbs patrolled the area, joined by dozens of people at a time.

Before he set off, Michael Eavis arrived to wish his best to the 72-year-old, before hailing Weston's Grand Pier as 'the best pier in the country'.

Weston man completes UK's first ever pier marathon

Paul Hobbs completed the first-ever recorded marathon on a UK pier. - Credit: Subs Bench

Paul suffered an aneurysm two years ago leading to major open-heart surgery which saved his life.

He told the Mercury: "I appreciate all who have agreed to join me on the pier.

"I am delighted to be part of a historic event - I was not even aware that this would be the first-ever marathon carried out on a pier before."

A fundraiser was created for the event which aimed to raise a target of £5,000 for the British Heart Foundation.

Glastonbury owner attends historic charity event in Weston

Avon and Somerset Police officers began the walk with Paul. - Credit: Carrington Walker

Mr Hobbs added: "The £5,000 total is just a number. I am happy with any donations as long as the British Heart Foundation receive them.

"Hopefully this will raise awareness for the risk of having an aneurysm."

To donate to Paul's fundraiser, log on to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paul-hobbs26

