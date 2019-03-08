Advanced search

Paul completes 20-mile walk around Grand Pier for cancer research charity

PUBLISHED: 11:00 11 April 2019

Paul Hobbs walking round pier for five hours to raise money for charity.

A dedicated fundraiser walked 20 miles around the Grand Pier raising hundreds of pounds for two charities.

Paul Hobbs, aged 69, walked laps of the pier’s boardwalk from noon to 5pm as part of his celebrations to mark 25 years of fundraising.

Paul wanted to walk 10 miles for Cancer Research UK in memory of his brother-in-law, but he managed to cover double the distance.

He is hoping to collect £2,000 for Cancer Research UK and also raise £400 for Autism Speaks.

The seasoned fundraiser was supported by a number of well-known faces including the mayor of Weston, councillor Michael Lyall – who started the walk – Brian Tinnion from Bristol City FC and Luke Russe from Bristol Rovers FC.

He said: “The walk was a great success in terrible weather covering 20 miles which I hope to reach a target of £2,000 for Cancer Research UK.

“I had great support from the venue, the Grand Pier.”

