Fundraiser to take on five-hour walk around pier for Cancer Research UK

PUBLISHED: 18:00 04 April 2019

Paul Hobbs is walking laps of the pier for five hours in aid of Cancer Research UK.

Paul Hobbs is walking laps of the pier for five hours in aid of Cancer Research UK.

A 69-year-old man is taking part in a five-hour charity walk around the pier in memory of his brother-in-law.

Paul Hobbs, from Weston-super-Mare, will be walking laps of the Grand Pier’s boardwalk tomorrow (Friday) from noon until 5pm in a bid to raise £1,000 for Cancer Research UK.

Paul is completing the walk a few weeks before his birthday to celebrate his 25th year of fundraising.

He said: “My five-hour Grand Pier walk will be part of my 25th anniversary year of fundraising events, and I hope to raise lots of money for this wonderful charity to help towards their crucial research.

“I lost my close friend and brother-in-law Alan to cancer recently, so this walk is my personal tribute to him.”

Paul has raised almost £700,000 for a variety of worthy causes by taking part in a variety of events.

To sponsor Paul, visit fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/pauls-grand-pier-fundraiser

