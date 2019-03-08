Fundraiser to take on five-hour walk around pier for Cancer Research UK

Paul Hobbs is walking laps of the pier for five hours in aid of Cancer Research UK. Archant

A 69-year-old man is taking part in a five-hour charity walk around the pier in memory of his brother-in-law.

Paul Hobbs, from Weston-super-Mare, will be walking laps of the Grand Pier’s boardwalk tomorrow (Friday) from noon until 5pm in a bid to raise £1,000 for Cancer Research UK.

Paul is completing the walk a few weeks before his birthday to celebrate his 25th year of fundraising.

He said: “My five-hour Grand Pier walk will be part of my 25th anniversary year of fundraising events, and I hope to raise lots of money for this wonderful charity to help towards their crucial research.

“I lost my close friend and brother-in-law Alan to cancer recently, so this walk is my personal tribute to him.”

Paul has raised almost £700,000 for a variety of worthy causes by taking part in a variety of events.

To sponsor Paul, visit fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/pauls-grand-pier-fundraiser