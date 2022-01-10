News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

PC 'took photo of DEAD BODY' on his mobile, disciplinary claims

person

Paul Jones

Published: 12:01 PM January 10, 2022
Portishead HQ

The Avon and Somerset Police officer faces a disciplinary hearing - Credit: Stephen Sumner

An Avon and Somerset Police officer faces disciplinary action amid claims he took a photograph on his phone of a DEAD BODY and sent it to a colleague via messaging service, WhatsApp.

Disciplinary proceedings against PC Daniel Wallwork allege that in April 2020, he attended the scene of a 'sudden death' in North East Somerset.

While there, the allegation says, he 'took a photograph on his personal mobile telephone of
the deceased, partially clothed and lying face down in a bed'.

"PC Wallwork sent this image via WhatsApp to another officer," the documents add.

"If proven, the allegations would amount to gross misconduct."

The misconduct hearing will take place on January 12.

North Somerset News
Somerset News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Masterplan for 40 homes on Old Bristol Road in East Brent - Clifton Emery Design

Go-ahead for 'worst ever' housing plan for Somerset village

Paul Jones

person
Weston General Hospital main entrance

Weston General Hospital declares 'internal critical incident' as staff...

Paul Jones

person
John Burge Christmas display Worle

Christmas lights display wins national competition

Paul Jones

person
4x4 found stuck in Mendip Hills AONB

4x4 owner gets police warning after driving through Somerset AONB

Paul Jones

person