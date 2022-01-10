PC 'took photo of DEAD BODY' on his mobile, disciplinary claims

An Avon and Somerset Police officer faces disciplinary action amid claims he took a photograph on his phone of a DEAD BODY and sent it to a colleague via messaging service, WhatsApp.

Disciplinary proceedings against PC Daniel Wallwork allege that in April 2020, he attended the scene of a 'sudden death' in North East Somerset.

While there, the allegation says, he 'took a photograph on his personal mobile telephone of

the deceased, partially clothed and lying face down in a bed'.

"PC Wallwork sent this image via WhatsApp to another officer," the documents add.

"If proven, the allegations would amount to gross misconduct."

The misconduct hearing will take place on January 12.