Pedestrian rushed to Weston hospital with head injuries after hit-and-run collision

B3135 in Cheddar. Archant

A man in his 60s was taken to Weston General Hospital with head injuries after being struck by a car in a hit-and-run collision.

The pedestrian was walking in the B3135 Axbridge Road, in Cheddar, yesterday (Wednesday) between 10-10.15am when he was hit near the BP petrol station.

The driver of the car failed to stop.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary has appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Its spokesman said: "The car involved is likely to have damage to the bonnet area, front grill, lights and the windscreen from the impact.

"We're keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident who may have information to help our enquiries.

"We would particularly like to hear from anyone who was using the B3135 at the time of the incident who may have dash cam footage."

Witnesses are urged to call 101, quoting reference number 5219246009.