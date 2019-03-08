Pedestrian killed in collision with car

Police were called to the collision on the A38 at 5am. Archant

A pedestrian has died following a collision with a car on the A38.

Police were called at 5am this morning (Tuesday) to a collision involving a pedestrian and a car near junction 22 of the M5 motorway.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The A38 northbound, near junction 22 of the M5 at Brent Knoll, is currently closed in both directions following the incident.

Traffic is being diverted and the road is expected to remain closed until noon while collision investigators examine the scene.

Avon and Somerset police is appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to get in touch.

Officers would also like to hear from anyone who saw someone walking in the area in the early hours.

Anyone with any information is asked to get in touch with the police at www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/contact or by calling 101 quoting reference 5219214529.

To keep up to date with traffic in the area, follow @HighwaysSWest on Twitter.