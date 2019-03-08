Advanced search

Pedestrian killed in collision with car

PUBLISHED: 10:28 17 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:28 17 September 2019

Police were called to the collision on the A38 at 5am.

Police were called to the collision on the A38 at 5am.

Archant

A pedestrian has died following a collision with a car on the A38.

Police were called at 5am this morning (Tuesday) to a collision involving a pedestrian and a car near junction 22 of the M5 motorway.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The A38 northbound, near junction 22 of the M5 at Brent Knoll, is currently closed in both directions following the incident.

Traffic is being diverted and the road is expected to remain closed until noon while collision investigators examine the scene.

Avon and Somerset police is appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to get in touch.

Officers would also like to hear from anyone who saw someone walking in the area in the early hours.

Anyone with any information is asked to get in touch with the police at www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/contact or by calling 101 quoting reference 5219214529.

To keep up to date with traffic in the area, follow @HighwaysSWest on Twitter.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Flabbergasted’ lottery winners to share £270,000

Ann Gawthorpe, Brian and Ann Parker, Max and Brigitte Maslen. Picture: People's Postcode Lottery.

Traffic delays due to road closure on A38 into Weston

The A38 between East Brent and Edithmead is closed due to an accident.

Weston reacts to ‘important’ repairs notice served to Birnbeck Pier owners

North Somerset Council has issued CNM Estates with a repairs notice to improve Birnbeck Pier. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Readers question where cash from council parking fines is being used

North Somerset Council has accrued hundreds of thousands in parking fines. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Pedestrian killed in collision with car

Police were called to the collision on the A38 at 5am.

Most Read

‘Flabbergasted’ lottery winners to share £270,000

Ann Gawthorpe, Brian and Ann Parker, Max and Brigitte Maslen. Picture: People's Postcode Lottery.

Traffic delays due to road closure on A38 into Weston

The A38 between East Brent and Edithmead is closed due to an accident.

Weston reacts to ‘important’ repairs notice served to Birnbeck Pier owners

North Somerset Council has issued CNM Estates with a repairs notice to improve Birnbeck Pier. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Readers question where cash from council parking fines is being used

North Somerset Council has accrued hundreds of thousands in parking fines. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Pedestrian killed in collision with car

Police were called to the collision on the A38 at 5am.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Pedestrian killed in collision with car

Police were called to the collision on the A38 at 5am.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Cricket: Dawson defiance stunts Somerset charge

Lewis Gregory celebrates a wicket for Somerset (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

We were not at our ‘usual standards’ says Scott Laird after first defeat of season

Scott Laird at The Optima Stadium after Weston's 3-0 win over Fareham Town in the FA Cup

Speedway: Somerset Rebels get Glasgow semi-final date

Somerset Rebels (pic Colin Burnett)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists