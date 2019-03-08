Advanced search

Man seriously injured after collision in Weston

PUBLISHED: 11:30 07 November 2019

The pedestrian was seriously injured in the collision.

The pedestrian was seriously injured in the collision.

Archant

A man has been seriously injured after he was involved in a collision with a car in Weston-super-Mare last night (Wednesday).

Avon and Somerset police was called out to the incident in Station Road at 7.21pm after a collision involving a car and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

Police officers closed the road while they dealt with the incident.

The injured man is in a serious but stable condition.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Banwell bypass finally gets green light as council receives £97m in Government funding

Village sign on Knightcott Road, Banwell.

New pub and kitchen opens in Weston town centre

Opening of the Fork 'n' Ale pub, Rich Frost, Sean Cummings, Andy Bidmead and Dave Turner. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Free parking at two Weston car parks in run up to Christmas

Parking fines will not be dished out in North Somerset or Sedgemoor car parks at weekends in the run up to Christmas. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Childminder denies assaulting girl in her care

Bristol Crown Court

Fish and chip shop to close in Weston

Catch fish and chip shop, in Weston.Picture: Google Street View

Most Read

Banwell bypass finally gets green light as council receives £97m in Government funding

Village sign on Knightcott Road, Banwell.

New pub and kitchen opens in Weston town centre

Opening of the Fork 'n' Ale pub, Rich Frost, Sean Cummings, Andy Bidmead and Dave Turner. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Free parking at two Weston car parks in run up to Christmas

Parking fines will not be dished out in North Somerset or Sedgemoor car parks at weekends in the run up to Christmas. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Childminder denies assaulting girl in her care

Bristol Crown Court

Fish and chip shop to close in Weston

Catch fish and chip shop, in Weston.Picture: Google Street View

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Man seriously injured after collision in Weston

The pedestrian was seriously injured in the collision.

‘I haven’t had a brawl like that outside Vision for years’ – mum-of-six pleads guilty to spitting at police officers

North Somerset Courthouse.

England over 70s defeat Wales over 70s to take home the Yorkshire Rose Cup

England over 70s and Wales over 70s at Merthyr's Penydarren Park.

Weston Carnival: All you need to know...

Weston-super-Mare Carnival 2016. Picture: nodpics

Banwell bypass finally gets green light as council receives £97m in Government funding

Village sign on Knightcott Road, Banwell.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists