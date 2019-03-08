Man seriously injured after collision in Weston
PUBLISHED: 11:30 07 November 2019
A man has been seriously injured after he was involved in a collision with a car in Weston-super-Mare last night (Wednesday).
Avon and Somerset police was called out to the incident in Station Road at 7.21pm after a collision involving a car and a pedestrian.
The pedestrian suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.
Police officers closed the road while they dealt with the incident.
The injured man is in a serious but stable condition.