Man seriously injured after collision in Weston

A man has been seriously injured after he was involved in a collision with a car in Weston-super-Mare last night (Wednesday).

Avon and Somerset police was called out to the incident in Station Road at 7.21pm after a collision involving a car and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

Police officers closed the road while they dealt with the incident.

The injured man is in a serious but stable condition.