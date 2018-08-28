Winner of cheeky Penny Chuffin’ Competition announced
PUBLISHED: 17:00 23 December 2018
Archant
The winner of a cheeky competition to lodge coins between competitors’ bottom cheeks has been announced.
The annual Penny Chuffin’ Competiton, held at the New Inn in Wedmore, saw competitors go bottom-to-bottom for an evening of tense competition.
The contest involved people clenching coins in-between their bottom cheeks, walking across the pub and dropping them into a tankard.
Competitors were given three runs at qualifying for the final which saw them waddle a tricky four yards toward potential glory.
The competition was fought fiercely from the outset, with many achieving a highly respectable score of eight points. Sadly, competitor Gary Stimpson bottomed out with a score of zero.
Winner Julie Powell posted the maximum score of nine and says she is ‘chuffed’ with the result.
The competition raised £69 for Children in Need.