Winner of cheeky Penny Chuffin’ Competition announced

Julie Powell after winning this year's Penny Chuffin' Competiton. Picture: Trevor Prideaux Archant

The winner of a cheeky competition to lodge coins between competitors’ bottom cheeks has been announced.

The annual Penny Chuffin’ Competiton, held at the New Inn in Wedmore, saw competitors go bottom-to-bottom for an evening of tense competition.

The contest involved people clenching coins in-between their bottom cheeks, walking across the pub and dropping them into a tankard.

Competitors were given three runs at qualifying for the final which saw them waddle a tricky four yards toward potential glory.

The competition was fought fiercely from the outset, with many achieving a highly respectable score of eight points. Sadly, competitor Gary Stimpson bottomed out with a score of zero.

Winner Julie Powell posted the maximum score of nine and says she is ‘chuffed’ with the result.

The competition raised £69 for Children in Need.