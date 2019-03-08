Advanced search

Elderly brothers to shave their hair for cancer charity

PUBLISHED: 20:00 03 August 2019

Pensioners will cut their hair for cancer support charity, Keith (left) and John (right)

Pensioners will cut their hair for cancer support charity, Keith (left) and John (right)

Archant

A Weston pensioner whose 'first and last girlfriend' died after years of battling cancer will shave his hair in a bid to raise money for charity.

Keith Johnson, aged 74, will be joined by his brother John, aged 75, for the Brave The Shave fundraiser on August 16.

Judie Johnson, Keith's wife, died in April after battling stomach cancer, having also fought breast cancer 20 years ago.

Keith said the shave is to thank Macmillan Cancer Support for its work with families.

He said: "Judie was my first and last girlfriend, we got together in 1965.

"I was 16 years old at the time, and we had been married for more than 30 years when she passed away in April.

"The support and treatment she received at Weston Hospice and the hospital were outstanding.

"My brother came up with the idea after seeing it on TV and my daughter signed us up."

To donate, visit www.bravetheshave.macmillan.org.uk/shavers/keith-johnson

