Pensioner, 88, suffers broken nose and wrist in Weston robbery

Police have released shocking images of the victim to appeal for information.

An 88-year-old woman suffered a broken nose, a fractured wrist and severe bruising after she was robbed in Weston-super-Mare in the middle of the day.

The victim and her husband were walking in Colonel Stephens Way, off Milton Road, at 1.50pm on January 10 when someone snatched her handbag causing her to fall to the ground.

The offender ran off down an alleyway leading to Oakford Avenue and the bag was recovered later - with the cash and bank card missing.

The police have branded the crime ‘despicable’ and released shocking images of the victim to appeal for information.

Detective Constable Matthew Stevenson, from Avon and Somerset Constabulary, said: “I’m sure these images will shock people who will be horrified someone can target a vulnerable elderly woman in such a way.

“This is a despicable crime and we need the public’s help to identify the person responsible and bring them to justice.

“Did you see what happened?

“Did you see anyone running away from Colonel Stephens Way and discarding items around the time?

“Or, did you capture anything on your dashcam as you drove through the area?

“Information, no matter how insignificant you might think it is, might prove crucial to us finding whoever is responsible.”

A 30-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of robbery and has since been released under investigation.

If you can help, call the police on 101 and quote the call handler reference 5219006773.

Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.