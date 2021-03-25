Call for eligible people to book for vaccine

Published: 2:13 PM March 25, 2021

People in North Somerset who are eligible for the vaccine are being encouraged to book an appointment before slots run out.

A record number of people were vaccinated across the UK last week – with more than 3.5million doses given out in seven days, compared to 1.5million the week before.

Four in five people in the first nine priority groups have now received at least one dose of the vaccine.

From next week, far fewer appointments will be available for first doses, as the bulk of supplies will be used to fully vaccinate people with a second jab.

The NHS is urging people in the top nine priority groups to book up as soon as possible.

Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi said: “Vaccines save lives and they are the best way out of this pandemic, so I urge everyone to come forward for the vaccine when it’s your turn, to protect yourself and your loved ones.

“Millions of people will soon be getting their second doses – giving them the strongest possible protection against Covid-19 – and it’s crucial people take up this offer as soon as they are invited.”

The NHS is working to ensure everybody in the most at-risk groups are protected ahead of April 15 when there will be a more constrained supply of available doses.

People with a learning disability or an underlying health condition who are yet to get their jab are being urged to book before March 29.

The NHS is inviting those eligible for a jab by letter and text with GPs also calling some patients. Text invitations appear as an alert from ‘NHSvaccine’ and letters include a web link to click and reserve an appointment.

Anybody aged 50 or over can book themselves in for a first dose before March 29 online using the national booking system. People aged 18 and over, who are clinically vulnerable, should also book themselves in for a jab this month.

In North Somerset, vaccinations are being carried out at Brockway Medical Centre, in Nailsea, Riverbank Medical Centre, in St Georges, Pudding Pie Lane Surgery, in Langford, Portishead Medical Centre and Locking Pharmacy. People can also book for a vaccination at Ashton Gate stadium in Bristol.

Top nine priority groups:

1. Residents and staff in care homes

2. People aged 80-plus and frontline health and social care workers

3. People aged 75 years and over

4. Those aged 70-plus and clinically extremely vulnerable individuals (not including pregnant women and those under 16 years of age)

5. People aged 65-plus

6. Adults aged 16 to 65 years in an at-risk group

7. All those aged 60 and over

8. People aged 55-plus

9. People aged 50 and over