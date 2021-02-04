Health leaders encourage people to seek help for signs of cancer

Published: 3:00 PM February 4, 2021

The CCG says anyone who has worrying symptoms, such as a new lump, a sudden change in weight or persistent cough, is encouraged to see their GP. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire Clinical Commissioning Group (BNSSG CCG) health leaders are encouraging people to continue to seek help during the pandemic if they are concerned about signs of cancer.

Today (Thursday) marks World Cancer Day - an international annual event to raise awareness of cancer and to encourage its prevention, detection and treatment.

The CCG says anyone who has worrying symptoms, such as a new lump, a sudden change in weight or persistent cough, is encouraged to see their GP.

The clinical commissioning group adds that GPs and hospital staff have worked hard to maintain vital cancer care during the pandemic with comprehensive social distancing measures in place to ensure the safety of patients and staff.

The group says that in many cases, initial consultations are held online so people can seek advice from the safety of their home.

You may also want to watch:

GP and clinical lead for cancer & specialised commissioning at BNSSG CCG, Dr Alison Wint, said it is important that people continue to make appointments with their GP for worrying symptoms during the current lockdown.

She said: “It’s really important that anyone who has developed worrying symptoms which they think may be cancer, such as a new lump, unexplained weight loss or blood in urine and stool, contacts their GP for advice.

“If you have a persistent cough, it’s important to do a Covid-19 test and if doesn’t go after three weeks get it investigated as it may be a sign of something else.

“There is a good chance that it won’t be anything to worry about, but if there is anything that requires further investigation it’s important to act quickly.”

Dr Wint reassured people that if treatment for cancer is needed, appointments are safe to attend.

She said: “We have worked hard to maintain cancer services throughout the Covid-19 pandemic to ensure that people in Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire have continued to receive the care they need despite the challenges we are facing.

“Understandably, some people have been very worried about going to their GP and into hospital during the pandemic, especially when they have already have compromised immune systems due to cancer treatment.

“All of our health settings have followed the highest infection control measures to ensure it has been safe for people to attend their cancer appointments.”