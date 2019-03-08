Advanced search

Fire breaks out on Grand Pier go-karts

PUBLISHED: 19:38 10 March 2019 | UPDATED: 19:48 10 March 2019

The Grand Pier will reopen tomorrow as normal.

Archant

Visitors had to be evacuated after a fire broke out on Weston-super-Mare Grand Pier’s this afternoon (Sunday).

A ‘small fire’ was discovered at the popular seafront attraction on one of the go-karts and the alarm was sounded so people had to leave the premises.

Nobody was injured but the pier had to be closed for the rest of the day.

The Mercury understands the pier will reopen at 10am tomorrow (Monday) as normal.

The Grand Pier posted a statement on Facebook after the incident.

It said: “As some of you maybe aware, we had a small fire on the Grand Pier today.

“The fire was contained and everyone was evacuated safely.

“We will remain closed for the rest of the day.

“If you did purchase a wristband or ride vouchers for today, please keep your receipts or email tickets.

“We will re-issue you with wristbands/ride vouchers on your next visit with us.”

The rebuilt Grand Pier opened in 2010 after burning down in a fire two years before.

