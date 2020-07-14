Advanced search

Beachgoers rescued from mud in Weston

PUBLISHED: 13:00 14 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:03 14 July 2020

Life in the Muditerranean, when will they learn. This rescue called out the Hovercraft, Coast Guard, Fire Service and an Ambulance

Life in the Muditerranean, when will they learn. This rescue called out the Hovercraft, Coast Guard, Fire Service and an Ambulance

(c) copyright newzulu.com

Emergency services were called out to help several people who strayed into the mud on Weston-super-Mare beach on Sunday.

The hovercraft, Coastguard, Fire Service and paramedics attended due to reports of people struggling in the mud. Picture: Nick Page HaymanThe hovercraft, Coastguard, Fire Service and paramedics attended due to reports of people struggling in the mud. Picture: Nick Page Hayman

Weston Coastguard Rescue Team, fire crews and paramedics attended after around 20 people were spotted in the mud.

The pictures, taken by Nick Page Hayman, show a man covered from head to toe wallowing in the mud.

A tweet by Weston Coastguard Rescue Team, stated: “We were tasked to reports of a person struggling in mud around the Knightstone area.

“As the two coastguard mud techs jumped aboard Avon Fire and Rescue Service’s hovercraft Firefly, news came through that the casualty had self-rescued and was with Clevedon Coastguard.”

The coastguard helped the man to reach a safer part of the beach. Picture: Nick Page HaymanThe coastguard helped the man to reach a safer part of the beach. Picture: Nick Page Hayman

A further 20 members of the public were checked and advised to return to the safe areas of the beach.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Restaurant enjoys success during reopening weekend after award win

Nick Taplin fouded Black and White Hospitality in 2013. Picture: Black and White Hospitality

New pedestrian zone in Weston town centre

Regent Street will become a pedestrian zone.

High Street optician resumes routine appointments

Weston's Optika Optician has reopened under NHS England guidelines.

Man arrested over M5 stab attack

Police closed the slip road to examine the scene

Travelodge reopens in Weston

Travelodge has reopened in Weston-super-Mare. Picture: Google

Most Read

Restaurant enjoys success during reopening weekend after award win

Nick Taplin fouded Black and White Hospitality in 2013. Picture: Black and White Hospitality

New pedestrian zone in Weston town centre

Regent Street will become a pedestrian zone.

High Street optician resumes routine appointments

Weston's Optika Optician has reopened under NHS England guidelines.

Man arrested over M5 stab attack

Police closed the slip road to examine the scene

Travelodge reopens in Weston

Travelodge has reopened in Weston-super-Mare. Picture: Google

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Beachgoers rescued from mud in Weston

Life in the Muditerranean, when will they learn. This rescue called out the Hovercraft, Coast Guard, Fire Service and an Ambulance

Murder trial set following Weston stabbing

Hospital garden transformed into haven for staff

Staff can use the garden to relax and talk about their emotions during the pandemic.

Arrests after woman hit with bow and arrow in Worle

A woman was hit with an arrow and a car was damaged on Saturday night.

England captain Morgan relishing World Cup winners reunion

England's Eoin Morgan celebrates with the trophy after the 2019 ICC World Cup Final at Lord's