Beachgoers rescued from mud in Weston

(c) copyright newzulu.com

Emergency services were called out to help several people who strayed into the mud on Weston-super-Mare beach on Sunday.

The hovercraft, Coastguard, Fire Service and paramedics attended due to reports of people struggling in the mud. Picture: Nick Page Hayman

Weston Coastguard Rescue Team, fire crews and paramedics attended after around 20 people were spotted in the mud.

The pictures, taken by Nick Page Hayman, show a man covered from head to toe wallowing in the mud.

A tweet by Weston Coastguard Rescue Team, stated: “We were tasked to reports of a person struggling in mud around the Knightstone area.

“As the two coastguard mud techs jumped aboard Avon Fire and Rescue Service’s hovercraft Firefly, news came through that the casualty had self-rescued and was with Clevedon Coastguard.”

The coastguard helped the man to reach a safer part of the beach. Picture: Nick Page Hayman

A further 20 members of the public were checked and advised to return to the safe areas of the beach.