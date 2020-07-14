Beachgoers rescued from mud in Weston
PUBLISHED: 13:00 14 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:03 14 July 2020
Emergency services were called out to help several people who strayed into the mud on Weston-super-Mare beach on Sunday.
Weston Coastguard Rescue Team, fire crews and paramedics attended after around 20 people were spotted in the mud.
The pictures, taken by Nick Page Hayman, show a man covered from head to toe wallowing in the mud.
A tweet by Weston Coastguard Rescue Team, stated: “We were tasked to reports of a person struggling in mud around the Knightstone area.
“As the two coastguard mud techs jumped aboard Avon Fire and Rescue Service’s hovercraft Firefly, news came through that the casualty had self-rescued and was with Clevedon Coastguard.”
A further 20 members of the public were checked and advised to return to the safe areas of the beach.
