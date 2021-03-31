People urged to act responsibly over Easter as restrictions ease

Published: 7:02 AM March 31, 2021

Council leaders are appealing for people in North Somerset to act responsibly over Easter and stick to Government guidelines.

Due to the change in restrictions on Monday, more people are expected to visit popular locations including Weston and Clevedon seafronts, Portishead Lake Grounds and the Mendip Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB).

The ease in restrictions means people can now meet outside - including in private gardens - in groups of up to six, or as two households.

The stay-at-home rule has ended, although people are advised to minimise travel and stay local as much as possible. Outdoor sports facilities - including golf courses, tennis and basketball courts - have also reopened.

North Somerset Council leader Don Davies said Easter weekend is usually an 'extremely busy time' for popular locations in North Somerset and is urging people to act responsibly.

He said: "We now have more freedom to travel locally so that, combined with finer weather, may put more pressure on beauty spots and popular destinations – especially those without the infrastructure to cope with people in larger numbers.

"Over Easter, people’s choices for things to do will still be limited (no shops, pubs, eating out, attractions or overnight stays) so I think it’s reasonable to expect more pressures in certain areas.

"We would urge people to think about how they can minimise the risk to others at this difficult time and also how they can avoid putting a strain on the resources available at their chosen location.

"It is important that we take things in a slow and measured way and we must all play our part. By doing this we can hopefully look forward to greater freedom in the summer."

As well as adhering to social distancing measures and the rule of six or two households, people are also being encouraged to plan their visits.