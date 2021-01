Published: 11:00 AM January 13, 2021

People in North Somerset are being urged not to put extra pressure on emergency services by taking unnecessary risks near coastal areas during lockdown.

The advice for people to keep themselves safe comes as RNLI lifeboats continue to launch during the nationwide lockdown.

Every call for a lifeboat puts additional pressure on RNLI volunteers and other frontline emergency services; which are already stretched.

Call-outs also put emergency services at risk of Covid-19.

Steve Instance, water safety lead for the South West, said: ‘During lockdown, RNLI lifeboats and stations remain operational and will launch around the clock where there is risk to life.

‘We would encourage everyone to follow the latest Government guidelines on what they are able to do and where they are able to go during lockdown, but for anyone visiting a coastal area please understand the risks to be as safe as possible and not put unnecessary strain on frontline services. No one ever heads to the coast with the expectation of needing to be rescued, yet rescues are occurring every day.

Weston RNLI spokesman, Glyn Hayes, said: “Many of the people we rescue have been caught out by the huge rise of tide and vicious currents we have in the Bristol Channel.

"Our crew stands ready to launch if they are needed, but in doing so put themselves at risk. This advice is very timely as we work hard to maintain our service in these difficult times.”

The RNLI’s key water safety advice is: