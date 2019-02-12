Hospice cash to help movement therapy programme
PUBLISHED: 08:55 17 February 2019
Archant
A generous donation will enable a Weston charity to pay for pioneering therapy for its patients.
Persimmon Homes Severn Valley has donated £1,000 to Weston Hospicecare through its community champions project.
The donation will help to fund the hospice’s expressive movement therapy programme – a creative arts therapy run by movement psychotherapists.
Anita Wiegel-Lloyd, fundraiser at the Uphill-based hospice, said: “Our expressive movement therapy programme addresses the complex physical emotional and social issues that people with life-limiting conditions often face.
“We’re very grateful to Persimmon Homes for this donation. It costs Weston Hospicecare £4.2million every year to provide the care, 20 per cent is from the NHS and the rest is fundraised – so donations like this are vital to keep our service going.”