Hospice cash to help movement therapy programme

Weston Hospicecare provides care and support for people across North Somerset with life-limiting conditions. Archant

A generous donation will enable a Weston charity to pay for pioneering therapy for its patients.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Persimmon Homes Severn Valley has donated £1,000 to Weston Hospicecare through its community champions project.

The donation will help to fund the hospice’s expressive movement therapy programme – a creative arts therapy run by movement psychotherapists.

Anita Wiegel-Lloyd, fundraiser at the Uphill-based hospice, said: “Our expressive movement therapy programme addresses the complex physical emotional and social issues that people with life-limiting conditions often face.

“We’re very grateful to Persimmon Homes for this donation. It costs Weston Hospicecare £4.2million every year to provide the care, 20 per cent is from the NHS and the rest is fundraised – so donations like this are vital to keep our service going.”