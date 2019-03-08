Person hit by train between Worle and Bristol - all lines blocked

Worle Parkway Railway Station. Archant

All train lines between Worle and Bristol Temple Meads are blocked this afternoon (Tuesday) after a person was struck by a train.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The incident happened at around 1pm, with information on the person's condition yet to be disclosed.

It is yet to be revealed where the incident took place.

Disruption to rail services is expected until 4pm.

A National Rail spokesman said: "A person has been hit by a train between Bristol Temple Meads and Worle. As a result, all lines are blocked.

"Trains between Bristol Temple Meads and Taunton may be cancelled, delayed or revised. Disruption is expected until 4pm.

"Replacement road transport is in place between Bristol Temple Meads and Weston-super-Mare in both directions until further notice.

"You may use your ticket on CrossCountry services via any reasonable route. You may also use your ticket on local buses on routes 21, 21A, 21C, 54, 75, 76, X1, X2, X5, X7, X8, X9 and X73."

British Transport Police has been contacted for comment.