Person hit by train between Weston and Taunton

Weston Railway Station. Picture: Henry Woodsford Archant

Train services between Weston-super-Mare and Taunton have been cancelled after a person was hit by a train this afternoon (Thursday).

Transport police confirmed a person had been struck on the line near West Huntspill at just after 1pm.

Paramedics attended the scene but the person was confirmed dead at the scene.

The death is not being treated as suspicious.

Services running through Weston and Taunton are returning to normal but some services may still be cancelled or delayed with disruption likely until 4pm.

Coaches are currently replacing First Great Western services between Taunton to Weston.

CrossCountry are conveying passengers via any reasonable route until further notice.

The buses of Somerset routes 21, 21A, 21C, which affects people commuting from Weston, Highbridge & Burnham-on-Sea, Bridgwater and Taunton are conveying passengers via any reasonable route until further notice.

Due to emergency services dealing with the incident between all lines are blocked.

Rail ticket holders may also travel on First Somerset buses at this time.