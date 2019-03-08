Dog show raises more than £1,000 for national pet charity

A vets community dog show in Weston has raised more than £1,000 for a pet charity.

Green Pastures Vets’ community dog day and show at Hutton Moor. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Green Pastures Vets’ community dog day and show at Hutton Moor. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Green Pastures Vets, handed a cheque for £1,126 to Pets As Therapy following the event held at Hutton Moor Leisure Centre at the end of September.

The charity, which was founded in 1983, focuses on animal assisted therapy across the country.

The show saw breeds of all shapes and sizes take part in various categories.

A raffle was also held with the selection of prizes ranging from free Hutton Moor swimming passes, a selection of collars from K9 Designs Dog Boutique, among other items.

A spokesman for the vets practice said: "As pet owners we love the way pets make us smile and we get a warm feeling from sharing our lives with pets.

"Sharing that feel good feeling that pets give us with those people not able to own a dog is what Pets As Therapy is all about.

"Every week, thousands of people benefit from the visits provided by Pets As Therapy volunteer teams."