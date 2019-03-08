Pets join worshippers for church service

Members of the Methodist congregation with their pets. Archant

Animal lovers took their beloved pets into church for a thanksgiving service in Milton.

Milton Methodist Church, in Milton Hill, held a pet service on Sunday and invited the congregation to take along their four-legged, feathered and slithering friends.

Worshippers filled the chairs along with 12 well-behaved dogs and a giant African land snail owned by Alice.

The Rev Angie Hoare held a short service to give thanks for all the creatures, reminiscent of the pet services held by The Vicar Of Dibley in the hit TV sitcom. Sue Jordan from Milton Methodist Church said: "The Rev Angie Hoare invited all pets with their owners to attend a short service of thanksgiving for all God's wonderful creatures.

"We all enjoyed songs, Bible readings and prayers.

"Each pet received a special blessing and prayer from the Rev Angie and her two helpers, Csilla and Anne.

"We all had a great time."