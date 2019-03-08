Advanced search

Petition to call for repairs to busy Weston road

PUBLISHED: 14:00 29 August 2019

Joan Price raising a petition about the state of Baytree Road in Milton. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Joan Price raising a petition about the state of Baytree Road in Milton. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

A woman has set up a petition calling for urgent repairs to a Milton road.

Joan Price drives a scooter and says Baytree Road is in a 'dreadful state' and dangerous to drive on.

Joan has drawn up a petition and is urging fellow motorists to sign it.

She said: "Baytree Road, between Locking Road and Milton Road, is in a dreadful state.

"I'm on two wheels and it's quite dangerous.

"There are two potholes outside St Peter's Church.

"They patched up two areas of the road about two years ago, but between patches it's really bad and parts of it are very ridged.

"I've been told by North Somerset Council it's not even in the three-year plan, which concerns me because this is a major road with high volumes of traffic every day."

The council was contacted for comment.

To view Joan's petition, visit www.inyourarea.co.uk

