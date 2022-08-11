Petition launched to halt planned bus cuts in North Somerset

First Bus is experiencing driver shortages due to Covid. - Credit: SUB

A petition has been launched to urge First Bus to halt its plans to withdraw routes across North Somerset.

The move, which was announced on Friday (August 5), will see three routes across the district axed, leading to fears it will leave rural communities 'completely stranded'.

From this autumn, First West of England is widely expected to withdraw the X2 (Yatton to Bristol), X5 (Weston to Bristol, serving Clevedon and Portishead) and the 126 Mendip Xplorer (Weston to Wells, serving Locking, Banwell, Sandford and Winscombe).

READ MORE: Rural bus routes could get axed in proposals drawn up by First Bus

Now, a petition has been created by the Liberal Democrats in Wells to 'save the 126'.

The political group said: "For the thousands of people who live between Wells and Weston, the 126 is the main or only bus serving their communities.

"Scrapping the 126 would be seriously damaging for these communities, leaving many of their residents completely cut off."

To sign the petition, visit www.wellslibdems.org.uk/savethe126.

READ MORE: Councillors hit back at proposed bus cuts in North Somerset

Town and district councillor for Winterstoke in Weston, Ciarán Cronnelly, has also created a survey for residents on how they will impacted by the cuts.

🚌 How will the North Somerset bus cuts impact you? 🚌



First Bus plans to axe the X5, X2 and 126 bus. We need to fight this and I need your help to show the human impact of this decision.



Tell me how these cuts will impact you by completing this surveyhttps://t.co/7MRiiQ7Xr7 — Cllr. Ciarán Cronnelly (@CllrCiaran) August 11, 2022

He said: "We need to fight this, and I need your help to show the human impact of this decision."

To complete Cllr Cronnelly's survey, visit the link here, or view his Twitter account by visiting @CllrCiaran.