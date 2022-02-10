Petition launched to make The Runway safe for kids to cross

A concerned parent has started a petition to make The Runway on Haywood Village safe for school children to cross.

Currently, the main road which connects Winterstoke Road to the A371 only has one set of working pelican crossings.

The petition was launched last month by Sebastian Bydolek, in an attempt to push North Somerset Council to create more suitable arrangements for school children, such as a zebra crossing.

Many children use the existing footpath - which connects the eastern and western development areas via Dragonfly Walk and Whitney Crescent - to access Haywood Village Academy and the local Co-op.

The roundabout at Haywood Village. - Credit: Google Maps

Mr Bydolek said The Runway is very busy most of the time as it is an easy route to the A371, but this makes crossing the road during school hours 'extremely dangerous', saying cars 'very rarely stop' to let children pass.

He added: "I have witnessed many near misses. One driver stopped to let some school children cross but the driver behind almost hit the other car as the footpath isn't properly signposted.

"I've lived in Haywood for more than five years and I feel the planned traffic lights are completely in the wrong place - not least the one that does work was only installed last year."

To sign the petition, click here.

Developer Persimmon Homes, said: "The public highway has now been handed over to the council.

"However, we are happy to meet with any residents, along with highway officers from the council, to address any concerns they may have."

North Somerset Council has been approached for comment.