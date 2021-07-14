Threat to pier and Prince Consort Gardens sparks formation of new community group

Published: 11:16 AM July 14, 2021

An artist's impression of the Royal Pier Hotel concept. - Credit: CNM Estates

A new group has been set up to help encourage 'ethical and sensitive development' in Weston, and seek public support where the town’s heritage and environment may be under unnecessary threat.

The Birnbeck Conservation Group looks to work alongside the many well-established trusts, societies and other groups who share a love of the town.

It wants to see Weston thrive, but not be exploited, and believes unsympathetic or overbearing development can damage major economic assets of the town.

As its first act, the group has launched a petition opposing a proposal from CNM Estates for an eight-storey tower block below Prince Consort Gardens, on the site of the former three-storey Royal Pier Hotel.

The petition calls for any redevelopment of the site to be limited to the height of the former hotel.

North Somerset Council still wants to secure the ownership of the pier through a compulsory purchase order then transfer the landmark to the RNLI.

To sign the petition, log on to www.petitions.net/stop-the-tower-block

For further information please contact the group at birnbeckconservationgroup@gmail.com