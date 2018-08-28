Firefighters called to deal with suspected petrol leak

Axminster fire engine. Picture: Fire Service Archant

Firelighters were called this morning (Tuesday) to deal with a petrol leak.

A strong smell of petrol was detected in Axbridge’s St Mary Street, prompting the emergency call.

A Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting a strong smell of petrol.

“Blue watch fire control immediately mobilised one fire appliance from Cheddar to attend this incident.

“On arrival the incident commander confirmed a petrol leak from a generator which the crew removed from the property.

“The crew got to work naturally ventilating the property then used a positive pressure ventilation fan to ensure all fumes were out of the property.

“The crew thoroughly check the property using a gas monitor and a hose reel jet for firefighter protection.

“The incident was handed back to the occupier.”