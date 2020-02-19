Pet store raises thousands of pounds for rescue pets

Pets At Home raised nearly £3,000 for Cats Protection Weston-super-Mare District. Archant

A pet shop in Weston has raised nearly £3,000 for the annual Santa Paws Appeal.

Pets at Home, in Gallagher Retail Park, collected £2,788 for rescue pets spending the festive period at Cats Protection Weston-super-Mare District.

The fundraiser, part of Support Adoption for Pets' Santa Paws appeal, ran from late November until Christmas Eve and helped raise funds for essential vet bills and care costs for rescue pets.

The fundraising event raised £1.9m in Pets at Home stores nationwide. Throughout 2019, rescue centres worked to build close relationships with their local Pets at Home stores, raising vital funds for the rescues through Support Adoption for Pets' 'charity of the year' scheme.

Amy Wilson from Support Adoption for Pets said: "We'd like to thank everybody who made a donation in Weston.

"Your help and continued support in 2019 brought wagging tails and smiles not just at Christmas but all year round to the lives of pets who need it most."