Advanced search

Pet store raises thousands of pounds for rescue pets

PUBLISHED: 21:00 19 February 2020

Pets At Home raised nearly £3,000 for Cats Protection Weston-super-Mare District.

Pets At Home raised nearly £3,000 for Cats Protection Weston-super-Mare District.

Archant

A pet shop in Weston has raised nearly £3,000 for the annual Santa Paws Appeal.

Pets at Home, in Gallagher Retail Park, collected £2,788 for rescue pets spending the festive period at Cats Protection Weston-super-Mare District.

The fundraiser, part of Support Adoption for Pets' Santa Paws appeal, ran from late November until Christmas Eve and helped raise funds for essential vet bills and care costs for rescue pets.

The fundraising event raised £1.9m in Pets at Home stores nationwide. Throughout 2019, rescue centres worked to build close relationships with their local Pets at Home stores, raising vital funds for the rescues through Support Adoption for Pets' 'charity of the year' scheme.

Amy Wilson from Support Adoption for Pets said: "We'd like to thank everybody who made a donation in Weston.

"Your help and continued support in 2019 brought wagging tails and smiles not just at Christmas but all year round to the lives of pets who need it most."

Most Read

Child sent to hospital after assault in Weston

Police

Nationwide chain to close its Weston High Street unit

The Body Shop will close in the Sovereign Shopping Centre. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Police appeal to trace witness of assault

Police hope to trace an off-duty doctor who came to the aid of an assualt victim in Banwell. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

In the dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

FEATURE: What are the next steps for Weston’s Birnbeck Pier?

Views of the buildings on Birnbeck Pier. Picture: ELEANOR YOUNG

Most Read

Child sent to hospital after assault in Weston

Police

Nationwide chain to close its Weston High Street unit

The Body Shop will close in the Sovereign Shopping Centre. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Police appeal to trace witness of assault

Police hope to trace an off-duty doctor who came to the aid of an assualt victim in Banwell. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

In the dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

FEATURE: What are the next steps for Weston’s Birnbeck Pier?

Views of the buildings on Birnbeck Pier. Picture: ELEANOR YOUNG

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Coach Dean Lewis on rise of Dean Dodge ahead of fight with Sean Davis

Boxer Dean Dodge gets ready for the biggest fight of his career when he takes on Sean Davis.

Coach Dean Lewis on the rise of Dean Dodge ahead of fight with Sean Davis

Boxer Dean Dodge gets ready for the biggest fight of his career when he takes on Sean Davis.

Nationwide chain to close its Weston High Street unit

The Body Shop will close in the Sovereign Shopping Centre. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Opera Boys return to The Playhouse

The Opera Boys appear at Weston Playhouse on February 22

Thatchers Cider teams up with award winnners

Thatchers products
Drive 24