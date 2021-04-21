GALLERY: Photographers capture springtime snapshots in Weston-super-Mare

Published: 5:00 PM April 21, 2021

Sailing weather in Weston this spring. - Credit: Roger Fry

Talented photographers have sent in pictures of beautiful sunsets and striking Weston scenery in this week's iWitness24 round-up.

Waves roll into Marine Lake in Roger Fry's picture, on a windy Thursday in Weston.

Wild weather at Marine Lake. - Credit: Roger Fry

Steep Holm is bathed in orange sunlight in Martin Pearce's image of a Weston sunset.

Steep Holm at sunset. - Credit: Martin Pearce

Derek Hitchins has also captured a striking snapshot of the sun setting on Weston.

Weston bathed in an orange glow during sunset. - Credit: Derek Hitchins

A beautiful spring day at Weston Bay is the scene in Derek's second submitted photo.

A peaceful spring day at Weston Bay. - Credit: Derek Hitchins

Finally, Derek's last picture is from his stroll to Madeira Cove on a sunny day in Weston.

Spring comes to Madeira Cove. - Credit: Derek Hitchins

Last but not least, Peter Elston has captured a serene-looking image of Weston seafront and Birnbeck Pier.

A tranquil Weston seafront and Birnbeck Pier. - Credit: Peter Elston

