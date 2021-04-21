GALLERY: Photographers capture springtime snapshots in Weston-super-Mare
- Credit: Roger Fry
Talented photographers have sent in pictures of beautiful sunsets and striking Weston scenery in this week's iWitness24 round-up.
Waves roll into Marine Lake in Roger Fry's picture, on a windy Thursday in Weston.
Steep Holm is bathed in orange sunlight in Martin Pearce's image of a Weston sunset.
Derek Hitchins has also captured a striking snapshot of the sun setting on Weston.
A beautiful spring day at Weston Bay is the scene in Derek's second submitted photo.
Finally, Derek's last picture is from his stroll to Madeira Cove on a sunny day in Weston.
Last but not least, Peter Elston has captured a serene-looking image of Weston seafront and Birnbeck Pier.
To submit your pictures and have the chance to see them featured in the Weston Mercury, sign-up to iwitness24 by logging onto weston.iwitness24.co.uk