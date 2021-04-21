News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

GALLERY: Photographers capture springtime snapshots in Weston-super-Mare

Author Picture Icon

Lily Newton-Browne

Published: 5:00 PM April 21, 2021   
Sailing weather in Weston this spring.

Sailing weather in Weston this spring. - Credit: Roger Fry

Talented photographers have sent in pictures of beautiful sunsets and striking Weston scenery in this week's iWitness24 round-up. 

Waves roll into Marine Lake in Roger Fry's picture, on a windy Thursday in Weston.

Wild weather at Marine Lake.

Wild weather at Marine Lake. - Credit: Roger Fry

Steep Holm is bathed in orange sunlight in Martin Pearce's image of a Weston sunset.

Steep Holm at sunset.

Steep Holm at sunset. - Credit: Martin Pearce

Derek Hitchins has also captured a striking snapshot of the sun setting on Weston.

Weston bathed in an orange glow during sunset.

Weston bathed in an orange glow during sunset. - Credit: Derek Hitchins

A beautiful spring day at Weston Bay is the scene in Derek's second submitted photo.

A peaceful spring day at Weston Bay.

A peaceful spring day at Weston Bay. - Credit: Derek Hitchins

You may also want to watch:

Finally, Derek's last picture is from his stroll to Madeira Cove on a sunny day in Weston. 

Spring comes to Madeira Cove.

Spring comes to Madeira Cove. - Credit: Derek Hitchins

Last but not least, Peter Elston has captured a serene-looking image of Weston seafront and Birnbeck Pier. 

A tranquil Weston seafront and Birnbeck Pier.

A tranquil Weston seafront and Birnbeck Pier. - Credit: Peter Elston

Most Read

  1. 1 Petrol filling station and food store opens on outskirts of Weston
  2. 2 Armed police at Birnbeck Pier after reports of men with a gun
  3. 3 Police appeal for dash cam footage after serious collision near Weston
  1. 4 Surfer sets up new water sports business in North Somerset
  2. 5 Sun shines on successful Weston food festival
  3. 6 'Brilliant week' for Weston after April 12 ease in restrictions
  4. 7 Weston Lions cancel Real Ale Festival
  5. 8 Weston vets wins two awards
  6. 9 Workshops to discuss new medical centre at Weston Rugby Club
  7. 10 Teenager charged with murder in Weston

To submit your pictures and have the chance to see them featured in the Weston Mercury, sign-up to iwitness24 by logging onto weston.iwitness24.co.uk

Weston-super-Mare News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Couple shares 'special' engagement night on April 12

Lockdown Easing

Engaged couple thank new friends for 'special' night at Weston restaurant

Carrington Walker

person
A second man has been charged in connection with the ongoing murder investigation.

Avon and Somerset Police

Arrest made following death of man in Weston attack

Carrington Walker

person
COVID-19 rapid test kit is a qualitative lateral flow immunochromatographic assay for the detection

Lockdown Easing

How to order free Covid home tests

Carrington Walker

person
Times Past Cheese Dairy return to eat:Weston this weekend. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Popular food festival returns to Weston this weekend

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus