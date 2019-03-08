Advanced search

PHOTOS: Fabulous flowers at spring show

PUBLISHED: 11:38 03 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:38 03 April 2019

Margaret Purkiss with a selection of exhibits and prizes at Banwell Spring Show.  Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Pretty pansies, polyanthuses and primroses were among the flowers on display at a village spring show at the weekend.

Malcolm Laycock with his prize winning blooms at Banwell Spring Show.  Picture: MARK ATHERTONMalcolm Laycock with his prize winning blooms at Banwell Spring Show.  Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Banwell Gardening Club hosted its seasonal showcase at the village hall on Saturday, with dozens of villagers showing off the results of their hard work in the garden and greenhouse.

William Dawson earned most points in the show for his entries, while Margaret Purkiss and Jenny Price walked home with best exhibit awards.

Melissa Sunshine, Rosie Pullen and Issy Watson were all praised for their entries in the children’s classes.

Club chairman Tom Couch said: “The show lived up to expectations and put on a very good display from flowers to flower arranging, cake making to embroidery.

Sonia Mitchell with a selection of her exhibits at Banwell Spring Show.  Picture: MARK ATHERTONSonia Mitchell with a selection of her exhibits at Banwell Spring Show.  Picture: MARK ATHERTON

“The entry’s on display where of a very high standard considering the conditions we have been getting of late.

“Thanks must go to Mrs Lyn Ralph and her team for putting on the show.”

Laura Tipping prize winning polenta cake at Banwell Spring Show.  Picture: MARK ATHERTONLaura Tipping prize winning polenta cake at Banwell Spring Show.  Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Margaret Purkiss with a selection of exhibits and prizes at Banwell Spring Show.  Picture: MARK ATHERTONMargaret Purkiss with a selection of exhibits and prizes at Banwell Spring Show.  Picture: MARK ATHERTON

