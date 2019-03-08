PHOTOS: Animal sanctuary hosts open day

The new mascot Ollie the owl with Tango the European Eagle Owl. Picture: Jeremy Long (C)2016 Jeremy Long / JCLPhotography, all rights reserved

Youngsters enjoyed the chance to learn more about birds of prey at an animal sanctuary open day.

Basil the European Eagle Owl . Picture: Jeremy Long Basil the European Eagle Owl . Picture: Jeremy Long

Avon Owls, based in Banwell, hosted its first open day of the year on March 31, with dozens of people taking the opportunity to get a closer look at the birds.

The charity, in Whitley Head, is home to more than 40 birds of prey, and a dedicated team of volunteers was on hand to teach guests more about the owls.

People were able to handle the birds, while children enjoyed posing for pictures with a big blue mascot.

The charity has a series of open days planned throughout the summer, meaning animal lovers have plenty of chances to get up close and personal with the sanctuary’s range of creatures.

The next open day will be held on May 26 from 10am-5pm.

For more information on the charity, log on to www.avonowls.org