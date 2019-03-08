Advanced search

PHOTOS: Spring sunshine sees super exhibits at village showcase

PUBLISHED: 14:00 08 April 2019

Sisters Lauren and Chloe Chetland with some of their prize winning exhibits at Congresbury Gardening Club Spring show.  Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Sisters Lauren and Chloe Chetland with some of their prize winning exhibits at Congresbury Gardening Club Spring show.  Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Green-fingered villagers have been busy in the sunshine and showcased the fruits of their labour at a spring show.

Thomas Brumby won a first for his muffins at Congresbury Gardening Club Spring show.  Picture: MARK ATHERTONThomas Brumby won a first for his muffins at Congresbury Gardening Club Spring show.  Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Congresbury Gardening Club hosted its exhibition at the Old School Rooms on March 30, where people displayed their creations for judging.

Vaci Koblizek was one of the shows big winners, taking home the prize for best exhibit for his pretty flowers.

Rosemary Bailey won an award for her flower arrangement, while John Chaplin claimed first prize in the orchid category with his pink display.

Jane Hares won a special prize for her beautiful daffodils and Dave Miles’ rhubarb caught the judges’ eyes.

John Chaplin with his prize winning orchid at Congresbury Gardening Club Spring show.  Picture: MARK ATHERTONJohn Chaplin with his prize winning orchid at Congresbury Gardening Club Spring show.  Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Plenty of children entered the shows many classes, including Martha Smith, Thomas Brumby, and Lauren and Chloe Chetland – all of whom took home certificates.

Rosemary Bailey with one of her prize winning exhibits at Congresbury Gardening Club Spring show.  Picture: MARK ATHERTONRosemary Bailey with one of her prize winning exhibits at Congresbury Gardening Club Spring show.  Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Vaci Koblizek won Best Exhibit in classes 1-39 at Congresbury Gardening Club Spring show.  Picture: MARK ATHERTONVaci Koblizek won Best Exhibit in classes 1-39 at Congresbury Gardening Club Spring show.  Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Dave Miles' rhubarb won him a first prize at Congresbury Gardening Club Spring show.  Picture: MARK ATHERTONDave Miles' rhubarb won him a first prize at Congresbury Gardening Club Spring show.  Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Jane Hare won a special award for her daffodils at Congresbury Gardening Club Spring show.  Picture: MARK ATHERTONJane Hare won a special award for her daffodils at Congresbury Gardening Club Spring show.  Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Maggie Bissett with one of her prize winning exhibits at Congresbury Gardening Club Spring show.  Picture: MARK ATHERTONMaggie Bissett with one of her prize winning exhibits at Congresbury Gardening Club Spring show.  Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Martha Smith won a prize for her decorated egg at Congresbury Gardening Club Spring show.  Picture: MARK ATHERTONMartha Smith won a prize for her decorated egg at Congresbury Gardening Club Spring show.  Picture: MARK ATHERTON

