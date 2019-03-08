Gallery

PICTURES: Fleece fair held in Kingston Seymour

Making corn dollies at the Fleece Fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

An agricultural celebration was held in Kingston Seymour at the weekend.

Wendy Thomson with her needle felt work at the Fleece Fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Wendy Thomson with her needle felt work at the Fleece Fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Vivien and Emma feel the fleece at the Fleece Fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Vivien and Emma feel the fleece at the Fleece Fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

SE Harris Tree Services Sam and Caroline Harris giving a chain saw demostration at the Fleece Fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON SE Harris Tree Services Sam and Caroline Harris giving a chain saw demostration at the Fleece Fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The village's annual fleece fair showcased rural pursuits which can be enjoyed in North Somerset.

Horses were on show and they led carts of people around Tutshill Farm, in Yeo Bank Lane, on Saturday afternoon.

Ian Warriner making a bowl for 5-year-old Ralph Harris at the Fleece Fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Ian Warriner making a bowl for 5-year-old Ralph Harris at the Fleece Fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Vintage farming machinery and cars were also on display, allowing people to take a look inside.

Artist Georgia Warriner displaying some of her work with the help of Harry Parfitt at the Fleece Fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Artist Georgia Warriner displaying some of her work with the help of Harry Parfitt at the Fleece Fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Visitors enjoying cart rides around the farm at the Fleece Fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Visitors enjoying cart rides around the farm at the Fleece Fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

John Mattingley with heavy horses Marcel and Noah giving cart rides around the farm at the Fleece Fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON John Mattingley with heavy horses Marcel and Noah giving cart rides around the farm at the Fleece Fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Felix takes the wheel of John Ball's 1929 Rolls Royce Phantom 1 at the Fleece Fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Felix takes the wheel of John Ball's 1929 Rolls Royce Phantom 1 at the Fleece Fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

And there were demonstrations of handiwork too, with sheep-shearing and other activities taking place throughout the day, while craft sessions were run for children too.

Given the poor weather of late, visitors were blessed with beaming sunshine and blue skies.

John Mattingley with heavy horses Marcel and Noah at the Fleece Fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON John Mattingley with heavy horses Marcel and Noah at the Fleece Fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Hilary Ballard from the Avon Guild of Spinners at the Fleece Fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Hilary Ballard from the Avon Guild of Spinners at the Fleece Fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON