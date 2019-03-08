Gallery
PICTURES: Fleece fair held in Kingston Seymour
PUBLISHED: 13:55 14 June 2019
Archant
An agricultural celebration was held in Kingston Seymour at the weekend.
Wendy Thomson with her needle felt work at the Fleece Fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Vivien and Emma feel the fleece at the Fleece Fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
SE Harris Tree Services Sam and Caroline Harris giving a chain saw demostration at the Fleece Fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
The village's annual fleece fair showcased rural pursuits which can be enjoyed in North Somerset.
Horses were on show and they led carts of people around Tutshill Farm, in Yeo Bank Lane, on Saturday afternoon.
Ian Warriner making a bowl for 5-year-old Ralph Harris at the Fleece Fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Vintage farming machinery and cars were also on display, allowing people to take a look inside.
Artist Georgia Warriner displaying some of her work with the help of Harry Parfitt at the Fleece Fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Visitors enjoying cart rides around the farm at the Fleece Fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
John Mattingley with heavy horses Marcel and Noah giving cart rides around the farm at the Fleece Fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Felix takes the wheel of John Ball's 1929 Rolls Royce Phantom 1 at the Fleece Fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
And there were demonstrations of handiwork too, with sheep-shearing and other activities taking place throughout the day, while craft sessions were run for children too.
Given the poor weather of late, visitors were blessed with beaming sunshine and blue skies.
John Mattingley with heavy horses Marcel and Noah at the Fleece Fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Hilary Ballard from the Avon Guild of Spinners at the Fleece Fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Young shoppers enjoying the stalls at the Fleece Fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON