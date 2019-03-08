Picture Past: August 15, 1969 - Town prepares for first multi-storey car park

A group of young exhibitors at Lympsham British Legion Flower and Vegetable Show. Picture: WESTON MERCURY Archant

Work was due to start on the town's first multi-storey car park at the end of the year.

Mr. Ken Daniels, Odeon manager, pictured with prizewinners Nigel Crofts, 1st; Patricia Pring 2nd; and Ken Lentle, 3rd in a contest collecting milk-bottle tops for the Guide Dogs for the Blind fund. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

The car park was due to be built at the arcade site in Salisbury Terrace, featuring five decks and 577 spaces.

As parking income for the area was steadily increasing, the council expected it to be self-supporting in five years time.

The total cost is estimated to be £250,432 and the contract was given to Ernest Ireland Ltd from Bath.

n A chimney stack was split in half by lightning during a storm in Weston.

Carvers at work at East Huntspill Harvest Home. Picture: WESTON MERCURY Carvers at work at East Huntspill Harvest Home. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

Power supplies across the South West were badly hit by the 'spectacular storm' which took place on August 12.

Lightning struck a chimney stack in Ottawa Road and left a 6ft square hole in the roof.

Many villages around Weston were also without electricity for some time.

n Councillors in Locking called for a new water drainage system to prevent flooding in the village.

East Huntspill Harvest Home Carnival Procession. Kevin Bone on his "flying bicycle." Picture: WESTON MERCURY East Huntspill Harvest Home Carnival Procession. Kevin Bone on his "flying bicycle." Picture: WESTON MERCURY

A special meeting was called to discuss the issue following recent flooding in Locking.

Locking parish councillors began collecting signatures for a petition to Axbridge RDC calling for urgent priority to be given to a new surface water drainage system.

Heavy rainfall a month before had caused flooding in Elm Tree Road area of Locking with houses, gardens and the road under inches of water.

n Theatre star Leslie Crowther caused a stir when he attended a fundraising coffee morning in Winscombe.

East Huntspill Harvest Home Carnival Procession. "The Investiture" A tableau depicting the ceremony at Caernarvon with Jane and Barry Clement (Queen and Prince), Michael Jago (Duke), Elizabeth Clement (druid) and Mandy Woods (Welsh girl). Picture: WESTON MERCURY East Huntspill Harvest Home Carnival Procession. "The Investiture" A tableau depicting the ceremony at Caernarvon with Jane and Barry Clement (Queen and Prince), Michael Jago (Duke), Elizabeth Clement (druid) and Mandy Woods (Welsh girl). Picture: WESTON MERCURY

Crowther, who was starring in Let Sleeping Wives Lie at The Playhouse was inundated with requests from autograph-hunters and fans.

The coffee morning was held in St James' Church hall and the event raised £40 towards the restoration of the garden around the new building.

n Crowds enjoyed a carnival procession from Bason Bridge through East Huntspill to celebrate the village's harvest home festival.

The parade was led by Burnham and Highbridge Silver Band.

East Huntspill Harvest Home Carnival Procession. Picture: WESTON MERCURY East Huntspill Harvest Home Carnival Procession. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

The Rose Bowl award for best entry in all classes, except vehicles, was won by Burnham and Highbridge Community Centre with their entry 'nursery rhyme people'.