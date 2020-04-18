Advanced search

Picture Past: Oil Spills, village floods and budget woes

PUBLISHED: 11:00 18 April 2020

Violinists Jane Pearson (first in her class with 85 marks), Helen Storey, Anita Loney and Anthea Roberts were competing in the Junior Arts Festival of Music. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

Violinists Jane Pearson (first in her class with 85 marks), Helen Storey, Anita Loney and Anthea Roberts were competing in the Junior Arts Festival of Music. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

Archant

Weston Borough Council assured residents that blobs of oil which had appeared on the town’s beaches would be cleaned up before the season started.

Winners in the music classes at the Weston Junior Arts Festival at the Playhouse. Picture: WESTON MERCURYWinners in the music classes at the Weston Junior Arts Festival at the Playhouse. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

Borough engineer EG Smith said no expense would be spared to keep the beach clear.

The blobs of oil, which were described as ‘a very mild contamination’, were thought to have come from a tanker which collided with another vessel off Cardiff last week.

The oil was discovered on a stretch of the sands between Uphill and the Winter Gardens, and prompt action was taken to remove them.

Corporation workmen armed with spades, dustbins and flame equipment, completed operations after taking away six truckloads of polluted rubbish.

Winners in the music classes at the Weston Junior Arts Festival at the Playhouse. Picture: WESTON MERCURYWinners in the music classes at the Weston Junior Arts Festival at the Playhouse. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

They also burned off oil stains which appeared on the sea wall.

Mr Smith said: “We have these little blobs of oil in different places and some 200 to 400 yards of beach is affected.

“Some of the seaweed is contaminated too but we can remove that.”

Weston’s MP described the upcoming Government budget as ‘like a poor sausage, all stuffing and little meat’.

The crowds at Bournville Junior School Spring Fete. Picture: WESTON MERCURYThe crowds at Bournville Junior School Spring Fete. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

However, MP Jerry Wiggin did say he welcomed minor concessions within the budget, in particular tax allowances for the elderly.

He also said the changes to income tax failed to help those most in need as they already did not pay income tax.

He said: “No doubt the banks will rejoice, and every cut in bank rate is especially welcome to small businesses.

“Its a budget to remember by what is left out rather than put in.

Dancing winners at the Weston Junior Arts Festival at the Playhouse. Picture: WESTON MERCURYDancing winners at the Weston Junior Arts Festival at the Playhouse. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

“The increase in the cost of stamps, telephone and postal charges were conveniently excluded from the budget statement.”

A court was told the theft of several spindles controlling the water levels of rhynes on Congresbury Moore could have caused flooding in several villages near Weston.

Speaking at Axbridge Magistrates Court, Inspector SJ Mann said it was good fortune there had not been heavy rainfall as several drainage hatches had been put out of commission by the actions of the four men on trial.

However he did not believe they realised the potential consequences of their actions.

An 18-year-old Weston-super-Mare dancer, Tansin Shallish, scored a remarkable achievement at the Weston Junior Arts Festival. Her perfomances earned her four cups outright, she also shared the Castle Brown Cup for duets with Jacqueline Tucker, another Weston girl. Picture: WESTON MERCURYAn 18-year-old Weston-super-Mare dancer, Tansin Shallish, scored a remarkable achievement at the Weston Junior Arts Festival. Her perfomances earned her four cups outright, she also shared the Castle Brown Cup for duets with Jacqueline Tucker, another Weston girl. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

Two of the men were sentenced to three months in prison, suspended for two years, and the other two were find £26,

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Weston Mercury. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Royal Mail makes changes to services because of coronavirus

The changes, which began on April 6, include new arrangements at local delivery offices and for deliveries.

Weston General Hospital worker dies of coronavirus

Member of staff at Weston General Hospital dies of coronavirus.

Four more coronavirus cases diagnosed in North somerset

Schools to close from Friday.

Weston hospital’s debt wiped by government

Weston Area Health Trust's debt has been wiped to enable hospitals to focus on fighting coronavirus.

Multiple bus services suspended following new guidance

Most Read

Royal Mail makes changes to services because of coronavirus

The changes, which began on April 6, include new arrangements at local delivery offices and for deliveries.

Weston General Hospital worker dies of coronavirus

Member of staff at Weston General Hospital dies of coronavirus.

Four more coronavirus cases diagnosed in North somerset

Schools to close from Friday.

Weston hospital’s debt wiped by government

Weston Area Health Trust's debt has been wiped to enable hospitals to focus on fighting coronavirus.

Multiple bus services suspended following new guidance

Latest from the Weston Mercury

MP to open village shop this weekend

Caroline Chennells and John Mathews standing beside Brent Knoll Village Shop.

Family and friends pay tribute to David Chapman and NHS staff who cared for him

David Chapman died at Weston General Hospital on April 6. Picture: Weston Lions

Picture Past: Oil Spills, village floods and budget woes

Violinists Jane Pearson (first in her class with 85 marks), Helen Storey, Anita Loney and Anthea Roberts were competing in the Junior Arts Festival of Music. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

College provides facilities to train NHS frontline staff

Weston College Knightstone Campus. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

There With You: Volunteers praised for helping hundreds of people during pandemic

James Willis-Bowden has set up the group to help vulnerable people in Weston.
Drive 24