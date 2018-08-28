Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Picture Past: December 13, 1968 – couple’s house robbed while at police ball

PUBLISHED: 16:00 15 December 2018

An innovative joint production of

An innovative joint production of "The Man Who Came To Dinner" by Walliscote Boys School and Winterstoke Girls School. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

Archant

A couple’s home was raided while they were partying the night away at a police ball. The story featured in the Weston Mercury and Somerset Herald 50 years ago.

Canon J. Rea and Mrs A. D. Hallett with some of the children meeting Father Christmas at St. Joseph's Church Christmas Bazaar. Picture: WESTON MERCURYCanon J. Rea and Mrs A. D. Hallett with some of the children meeting Father Christmas at St. Joseph's Church Christmas Bazaar. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

Weston and Somerset were at risk of losing some of their Post Offices 50 years ago.

The Weston Mercury and Somerset Herald announced the head Post Offices in the South West would be whittled down from 42 to 14 by 1975.

The move was planned to bring about ‘substantial savings’ in the area.

– Plans to build a seafront amusement arcade were rejected.

A procession of 34 A procession of 34 "queens" in colourful dresses and wearing glittering crowns handed over purses worth £453 to aid National Children's Homes. The occasion was the Festival of Queen which was held at Knightstone Theatre. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

Weston Borough Council fought to keep the arcades from the seafront and was successful in its continued battle.

The plans to convert a restaurant and ice cream parlour on the corner of Oxford Street and Beach Road were not supported by the council and were later rejected by the Minister of Housing and Local Government.

– Bleadon Parish Council approached the ombudsman, Sir Edmound Compton, asking him to investigate the ‘iniquity’ and ‘bad planning’ of a decision not to stop quarrying in the village.

Somerset county planners stated an extension of the quarrying in South Hill would not cause a nuisance from dust, noise and vibrations.

Members of Uphill WI, with husbands and friends, produced a burlesque melodrama, Members of Uphill WI, with husbands and friends, produced a burlesque melodrama, "Ah, Cruel Fate." at the village Victory Hall. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

But the council was told by Colonel Charles Mortimer the value of properties within 800 yards of the quarry would slump by around £84,000 if it was allowed to continue.

– A couple’s home was raided while they were out enjoying an evening at a police ball.

The two guests attended the celebration at the Winter Gardens but on their return home in the early hours of the morning discovered they had been burgled.

A total of £200 worth of jewellery and cash had been taken – valued at around £3,400 today.

Gilbert and Sullivan at its liveliest was seen at Nailsea School, when The Pirates of Penzance sailed across the stage and into the hearts of delighted audiences. Picture: WESTON MERCURYGilbert and Sullivan at its liveliest was seen at Nailsea School, when The Pirates of Penzance sailed across the stage and into the hearts of delighted audiences. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

The intruders had locked the homeowner’s dog in the living room while they ransacked the house.

Police arrived at the scene and searched all the rooms and it was discovered the criminals had smashed a window to gain entry.

– Santa and an angel helped Weston’s mayor raise funds for his chosen cause.

The festive pair hit the button to turn on the Christmas tree lights and entertained young children throughout the fun evening.

Gilbert and Sullivan at its liveliest was seen at Nailsea School, when The Pirates of Penzance sailed across the stage and into the hearts of delighted audiences. Picture: WESTON MERCURYGilbert and Sullivan at its liveliest was seen at Nailsea School, when The Pirates of Penzance sailed across the stage and into the hearts of delighted audiences. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

The mayor’s fund was raising cash for the elderly people and children who would be unlikely to receive very much for Christmas that year.

More from Weston Mercury

Festive fliers warned to keep presents in hold luggage

16 minutes ago Gareth Newnham
Bristol Airport have advised festive fliers to keep their presents in the hold to avoid them being revealed at security

Festive fliers have been advised to pack presents in their hold luggage to avoid them being unwrapped at security.

Read more

Picture Past: December 13, 1968 – couple’s house robbed while at police ball

16:00
An innovative joint production of

A couple’s home was raided while they were partying the night away at a police ball. The story featured in the Weston Mercury and Somerset Herald 50 years ago.

Read more

Girls from Extend Learning Academies take part in football tournament

18:00 Gareth Newnham
Weston College - year 5&6 Extend Learning Academies Network girls football tournament. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Girls from across the Extend Learning Academies Network in Weston came together for an inter-schools football tournament.

Read more

Work begins on Weston’s £11million flagship food and drink centre

13:00 Jamie Medwell
An artist's impression of FoodWorks SW in Weston-super-Mare.

Work has begun on Weston’s £11million flagship food and drink centre, which is expected to bring 250 jobs to the area.

Read more

Weston stroke survivors to be offered ‘life-changing’ new treatment

17:00 Jamie Medwell
Hutton Moor Leisure Centre. Picture: Sub

Weston stroke survivors could benefit from a ‘life-changing’ new rehabilitation programme.

Read more

Indie rock band The Zutons to come on over to Bristol

15:00 Jamie Medwell
The Zutons will perform at O2 Academy Bristol. Picture: Google

Indie rock band The Zutons will perform in Bristol next spring.

Read more

A&E overnight closure remains despite CQC finding ‘significant improvements’

10:50 Tom Wright
Chief executive James Rimmer.

Significant improvements to day-time operations at Weston General Hospital’s A&E have been recognised by health inspectors.

Read more

Win WIN: Tickets to see Aquaman at Weston-super-Mare’s Odeon cinema

09:58 Henry Woodsford
Aquaman will be screened at the Odeon. Picture: CinemaBlend

An action-packed superhero adventure comes to cinema screens next week, and Mercury readers will win tickets to see it.

Read more

‘Positive’ Worle youngster wins Child of Courage Award

07:58 Henry Woodsford
Aiden Hunt has been nominated for a Child of Courage Award at the 2018 Somerset Awards, pictured dad Steve, mum Su and sister Jessica. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The family of a Worle youngster have praised their son’s bravery after he won a Somerset Award.

Read more

Bristol Hippodrome to host sing-along Greatest Showman screening

Yesterday, 20:00 Jamie Medwell
A sing-along screening of The Greatest Showman will take place at Bristol Hippodrome. Picture: Sub

A sing-along screening of 2017’s smash hit The Greatest Showman will take place at Bristol Hippodrome.

Read more

Most Read News

Weston mother gets seven years following brutal attack on her own baby

Elizabeth Wilkins has been sentenced to seven years in prison for attacking her own baby.

Work begins on Weston’s £11million flagship food and drink centre

An artist's impression of FoodWorks SW in Weston-super-Mare.

Eat:Christmas back on after temporarily being cancelled – so who is going to be there?

Eat:Christmas will be in Weston-super-Mare this weekend. Picture: Jean-Philippe Baudey

Weston’s conservation area approved by council executives

The proposed conservation area. Picture: North Somerset Council

Pub and live music venue for sale in Weston-super-Mare

Scallys is on the market for £375,000.

‘Positive’ Worle youngster wins Child of Courage Award

Aiden Hunt has been nominated for a Child of Courage Award at the 2018 Somerset Awards, pictured dad Steve, mum Su and sister Jessica. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Read Online

Image
Read the Weston Worle and Somerset Mercury e-edition E-edition

Local Weather

Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

Useful Links

Advertise in the paper
Submit a Story
Subscribe to the paper
Competitions
Send Your Letters
Order Photos
Family notices
iwitness24
Facebook
Twitter
Reader Travel
Family Notices 24

Newsletter Sign Up

Weston Mercury twice-weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists