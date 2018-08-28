Picture Past: December 13, 1968 – couple’s house robbed while at police ball

An innovative joint production of "The Man Who Came To Dinner" by Walliscote Boys School and Winterstoke Girls School. Picture: WESTON MERCURY Archant

A couple’s home was raided while they were partying the night away at a police ball. The story featured in the Weston Mercury and Somerset Herald 50 years ago.

Canon J. Rea and Mrs A. D. Hallett with some of the children meeting Father Christmas at St. Joseph's Church Christmas Bazaar. Picture: WESTON MERCURY Canon J. Rea and Mrs A. D. Hallett with some of the children meeting Father Christmas at St. Joseph's Church Christmas Bazaar. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

Weston and Somerset were at risk of losing some of their Post Offices 50 years ago.

The Weston Mercury and Somerset Herald announced the head Post Offices in the South West would be whittled down from 42 to 14 by 1975.

The move was planned to bring about ‘substantial savings’ in the area.

– Plans to build a seafront amusement arcade were rejected.

A procession of 34 "queens" in colourful dresses and wearing glittering crowns handed over purses worth £453 to aid National Children's Homes. The occasion was the Festival of Queen which was held at Knightstone Theatre. Picture: WESTON MERCURY A procession of 34 "queens" in colourful dresses and wearing glittering crowns handed over purses worth £453 to aid National Children's Homes. The occasion was the Festival of Queen which was held at Knightstone Theatre. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

Weston Borough Council fought to keep the arcades from the seafront and was successful in its continued battle.

The plans to convert a restaurant and ice cream parlour on the corner of Oxford Street and Beach Road were not supported by the council and were later rejected by the Minister of Housing and Local Government.

– Bleadon Parish Council approached the ombudsman, Sir Edmound Compton, asking him to investigate the ‘iniquity’ and ‘bad planning’ of a decision not to stop quarrying in the village.

Somerset county planners stated an extension of the quarrying in South Hill would not cause a nuisance from dust, noise and vibrations.

Members of Uphill WI, with husbands and friends, produced a burlesque melodrama, "Ah, Cruel Fate." at the village Victory Hall. Picture: WESTON MERCURY Members of Uphill WI, with husbands and friends, produced a burlesque melodrama, "Ah, Cruel Fate." at the village Victory Hall. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

But the council was told by Colonel Charles Mortimer the value of properties within 800 yards of the quarry would slump by around £84,000 if it was allowed to continue.

The two guests attended the celebration at the Winter Gardens but on their return home in the early hours of the morning discovered they had been burgled.

A total of £200 worth of jewellery and cash had been taken – valued at around £3,400 today.

Gilbert and Sullivan at its liveliest was seen at Nailsea School, when The Pirates of Penzance sailed across the stage and into the hearts of delighted audiences. Picture: WESTON MERCURY Gilbert and Sullivan at its liveliest was seen at Nailsea School, when The Pirates of Penzance sailed across the stage and into the hearts of delighted audiences. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

The intruders had locked the homeowner’s dog in the living room while they ransacked the house.

Police arrived at the scene and searched all the rooms and it was discovered the criminals had smashed a window to gain entry.

– Santa and an angel helped Weston’s mayor raise funds for his chosen cause.

The festive pair hit the button to turn on the Christmas tree lights and entertained young children throughout the fun evening.

Gilbert and Sullivan at its liveliest was seen at Nailsea School, when The Pirates of Penzance sailed across the stage and into the hearts of delighted audiences. Picture: WESTON MERCURY Gilbert and Sullivan at its liveliest was seen at Nailsea School, when The Pirates of Penzance sailed across the stage and into the hearts of delighted audiences. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

The mayor’s fund was raising cash for the elderly people and children who would be unlikely to receive very much for Christmas that year.